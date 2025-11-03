Vacuumizing The American Government By Damaging The East Wing

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

In the previous article, in discussing all the different ways that Trump, in effect, vacuumized his surroundings, there was one area of his life I failed to mention: destruction of the East Wing of the White House in order to put up his new fancy fit-for-a-king ball room. The symbolism of this action is rather obvious: the destruction of democracy and its replacement by a monarchy. And we are not talking about a constitutional monarchy here. Trump could never be content in the role of a symbolic head of state like that of King Charles. Trump certainly likes the pomp and circumstance embodied in the behavior and in the elegant ceremonies of today’s royalty. But Trump also wants the hard power that accrued to the traditional positions of royalty.

And one way of doing this is to build a new ornate ballroom where he can role model for himself the way he wants to behave as a traditional king. As for the royal ballroom, by displacing all the offices that used to be there, most of them connected to the First Lady and her staff, it takes away the historical democratic traditions that used to be associated with the East Wing. And eliminating a nation’s past is a very important step towards turning the people into a bunch of zombies. Zombies are basically people who have lost their individual senses of self. One way they lose their individual senses of self is by losing their grounding from their past. Now for grounding to be effective, it must encompass much more than an individual’s life history. Just like the roots of a tree must have more than just the space under the tree to grow and spread out, so the roots of a person must be given the opportunity to grow and spread out not only in terms of present extended family, but the past historical extended family as well. And to do this effectively, one must have a fully functioning independent consciousness as well. If one gives up his independent consciousness voluntarily or involuntarily, and thus loses his connection to his extended roots, he starts to float in a deep experiential vacuum just like a zombie.

I know this sounds a little crazy. After all, the U.S. is built on superfunctioning individualists. But underneath these superfunctioning individuals with super consciousness is the numbness that derives from a lack of real grounding in family. And should his super consciousness fall apart from a lack of real grounding, then he melts into deep numbness. The super functioning super conscious lone wolf and the zombie are two sides of the same coin. Which is why Trump and his followers complement each other so well. At any rate, Trump and his followers (who are already zombies) are united in their desire to surround themselves with a large experiential vacuum. The more that he can vacuumize his living environment, the more he can turn the American people into pliant controllable zombies. The more that he can turn the American people into zombies, the easier it will be for him to become king of the U.S. For those of us who don’t want to be lulled into becoming a zombie, this appears to be a frightening proposition.

There is no question, but that the destruction of the East Wing in its present incarnation is a significant step in the destruction of the political grounding of the .American people. If he had his way, Trump would add himself to the four presidents who are already on Mount Rushmore. He has already made a suggestion to that effect. But perhaps the suggestion that has most non-zombies quaking in their boots is his desire to run for a third term. First,

he destroys the political grounding by doing things like destroying the East Wing and perhaps adding himself to Mount Rushmore. Then he goes in for the kill, as it were, by running for president for a third term. Something to think about in these tumultuous times.

