What Causes People To explode Apart

Over the years that I have been writing my column, I have been very interested in how best to conceptualize the pathological behavioral conditions I have been focusing on. Much as I have tried to escape psychodynamic notions in dealing with a phenomenon that clearly doesn’t always respond to them, I do sometimes revert to searching, like most people, for what is the motivation behind some mass murder, for instance, in trying to make sense of it. I do that only because it is one kind of explanation that has seemed to be useful in at least some of the situations within which I have been exploring what has caused them to transpire. And yet although it can be useful in partly explaining why certain pathological events have occurred, it just doesn’t always go far enough. How strange it is for me to say that a psychodynamic explanation doesn’t go far enough, when because of its use of profound symbolism as a major vehicle for unpacking theories about events and human behavior, it goes further and deeper in its explanations than a lot of other psychological models I have encountered. However, the assumption here that I have had to deal with is that finding causality in a human behavioral situation usually goes in one linear direction: deep, deep down. I would submit that there is another kind of relevant causality that doesn’t go down, but instead radiates out from a central point. This kind of causality corresponds to a dynamic environmental explanation. In other words, sometimes, the most important layer of causality in human action is not person to person, but rather physical environment to person. One final thought: when I do talk about a physical environment here, I am talking about the environment in which a person actually lives and not necessarily the natural environment.

This requires a whole different way of thinking about people, and, in particular, the perpetrators of pathological behavioral actions. Yes, motivation can still be a useful perspective for trying to understand some of the pathological events that are occurring today. But, in truth, the transformation of the living environment into a frictionless experiential vacuum is probably far more significant in trying to understand any of them. Of course, a lot of people might object to this approach, because it doesn’t allow for an individualized perspective in dealing with the agents of these frequently violent acts. In the approach that I am presenting here, there is a standard flow of causality that consists of a person sinking deeper and deeper into numbness as a result of his increasingly frictionless surroundings. This puts the person into a deep living death, and then all of a sudden, the person encounters a random tension pocket, a random pocket of abrasive overstimulation. The person randomly knocks into it which unconsciously shocks him into a greater level of consciousness, which, in turn, elicits an abrasive violent response from him towards other people. Then, when the person realizes what he has done and yet still is unable to totally pull himself out of the numbness which is constantly threatening to drag him down into a living death, he kills himself, which, on the one hand gives him the ultimate kick and, paradoxically, helps him to momentarily feel very alive in the anticipation of his death, and on the other hand, his conscience weighs in and his surging guilt helps him to feel extremely alive as well.

But frequently there is no motivational cause as we are used to thinking about it. There is simply a random trigger from a tension-pocket of abrasive stimulation, that generates an explosive response which, in turn, radiates out into his living environment.

The key here is randomness. The more a person attempts to control his environment with modern technology, the more he slips and slides in his frictionlessness. The frictionlessness leads to the random knocks which, in turn, lead to the violent responses. And the truth is we are all subject to acting out in violent ways as a defense against the experiential vacuum. On this pathway, the notion of motivation can be present, but only on a more shallow more surfacy way. I know that it sounds crazy to think of motivation as a more shallow form of causation, but it can be a small nugget of causation in comparison to the type of causation generated by physical environments.

Finally, we must be aware of the fact that the causal factor in pushing an individual to do violent acts is not just the random knock into a pocket of tension, but rather it is the whole physical environment in which the perpetrator resides. What makes the tension-pocket so shocking to the perpetrator is not just the knock itself, but the knock immersed in the experiential vacuum, immersed in the numbness. The causal factor is the whole field of experience, not just one part of it. Again, without the experiential vacuum, the trigger event would not generate such an explosive response from the perpetrator. And what is perceived as a motivation is magnified by the experiential vacuum. Many so-called traumas are magnified enormously by the vacuum background. In an organic natural living environment they would be simply painful situations that wouldn’t linger in the way that a trauma does.

© 2025 Laurence Mesirow