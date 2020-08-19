Diario Judío México - Letters to the editor

As you probably know the UAE just made peace with ; hopefully more countries to follow. Watch Tlaib’s face:
Rashida Tlaib Slams UAE-Israel Peace, Opposes Normalization and please dont get sick.

BEND THE ARC endorses . This group as well as others have made no effort to hide the hatred they have for the State of and its’ people. As she just won her primary election, we must wonder who are her voters, scary thought.

Tlaib is a Jew-hater and a liar. She claims that her mother who lives in Ramallah is oppressed by Jews, however when video taped, her mother had no complaints about her treatment in . If in fact, she was unhappy, I’m sure her daughter being a congresswoman would have made sure she comes to the US.

If Not Now who endorsed of Somali descent chooses to ignore the proposal of peace with as offered by a Somali diplomat. She persists in her anti Semitic language. She won her seat again even with her show of lack of knowledge, integrity and anti Semitic views.

What does that say about who voted for her? In exile, Somali official fired for pro-Israel views demands an apology In exile, “Somali official fired for pro- views demands an apology” :Top diplomat Abdullahi Dool fled amid fears for his safety after calling Palestinians ‘idiots and losers’.

While people are deciding between the political right and the left,  the one thing that is really getting worse is anti-Semitism. It has become rampant with groups like J STREET whose Jew hater Ben Ami just insinuated  that the peace between UAE and Israel was done because there were conversations between the parties. It sounds logical. Clearly, he means that Israel and Ben Ami’s favorite people the Hamas would make peace if Israel will talk to them, as if they have not tried multiple times. In fact Ami’s ideas are exactly to make sure that Israel doesn’t dialogue with Hamas and the PLO but that Israel does everything they demand.

Let’s not forget there is the Jewish Voice for Peace and their usual antisemitic views who participate with every movement that will harm Israel.

Many Jews would/SHOULD  like to consider that this little nation is our surrogate homeland even if we’re not physically there. It is so sad that the anti-Semites want to impose conditions on that democratic country in which they have no part nor probably even visited.
The antagonists just repeat their same wish for peace in the Mideast but have no idea how this can be truly achieved.  All has been tried before, but to no avail. Hamas and  PLO are not about to give up on their dream (“from the river to the sea”).

So again I ask, what does this say about their voters?

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

Pablo Nankin, MD
