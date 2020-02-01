There are 15 different organizations vying for seats in the 38th World Zionist Congress.  Some of them such as the anti-Jew  J Street is not part of the list of groups involved. That is because their members are not using their name, they are actually hiding it and participating under other organizations’ names.
For example, Hatikva is composed of J Street, New Fund, etc. While these group members are really a part of other organizations, their presence I would dare say is to harm the State of by hindering the flow and amount of money given to the State of for research and development.  Even though most of this money is funneled back to the American defense sector, they still attempt to block it.
Another goal of these anti-Semites is to pressure to make peace with terrorists or is it possible just to ascertain the handing over  to the Gazans and West Bankers?
These people are dangerous and devious, one should make sure that we vote for real transparency.
I am voting for ZOA ( Zionist Organization of America) which has been at the front of Jewish problems, especially now that the ADL has decided to become a not very pro-Jew organization.
Others like Jewish Voice for Peace, Ifnotnow, or Peace Now should be eliminated from the congress.
Pablo Nankin, MD
