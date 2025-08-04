Zohran Mamdani And His New Potential Cult On The Left

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Messenger Reddit Print Email

We have been focusing so much on Trump and his MAGA followers lately, if only because he has a way of generating so many shocking initiatives, that there is little room for anyone else to occupy an important place in the news. Of course, there have been politicians on the left who have made an attempt to generate the kind of passion that Trump has – Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for example – but no one has been able to steal the thunder away from our president. Until perhaps now. Zohran Mamdani has shocked the Democratic Party by winning the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York. He did it by uniting two groups that normally have very different political goals – the Socialists and the Muslims – and, in addition, was able to pull in enough disgruntled young people to create a winning coalition. His chances of winning the mayor’s office seem quite good.

All these three groups represent people who have felt abandoned and ignored by the mainstream Democratic Party and yet have certainly felt no kinship with the Republicans. In my opinion the real problem for the Democrats is that Biden had some excellent solutions to the economic problems that the average American was facing, but they were all solutions that required time to unfold. For the average American whose daily economic situation was quite fragile, he felt that he had been suffering too long already, and that he no longer had the patience to wait much longer. So, when someone like Mamdani came along and offered a relatively quick comprehensive government-based grounding to cover many of the areas of economic life, this same American jumped at the opportunity to escape his economic woes, his sense of floating in an economic experiential vacuum. Particularly is this true for American young people who are full of despair at the thought of how they are to survive when they are done with school. Will they be able to buy a house, for example, or have the money to start a family.

And for the Muslims, over and above finding ways to eliminate discrimination and prejudice towards themselves, there was and still is a firm desire, at least for many of them, to become the dominant religious and cultural force in the world. But for purposes of expediency, they are able to repress this last desire until what they would consider to be the appropriate moment. A moment when Western culture appears to be so weakened as a result of its, at least to the Muslims, decadent behavior, that they would be able to take over. I know that this sounds extremely paranoid on my part, but there are countries in Europe such as Sweden and Germany that are beginning to rue having let in so many immigrants from the Middle East. And as a result, there has been a strengthening of right-wing anti-Muslim movements in Europe, many of which are also antisemitic. Again, it has to be emphasized, that there are many Muslims that are fine mainstream American citizens and perhaps because the Muslim experience in the States, a country which at the time of the large Muslim immigration between 1966 and 1997 was already a much more open country than it had ever been before, became, relatively speaking, a much more welcoming experience than the experience of Muslims in Europe. As a result, many of these new Muslim immigrants became fine American patriots. I know a young Bengladeshi woman who, during Covid, volunteered to go grocery shopping for senior citizens like myself. After the Covid crisis, she went into the U.S. Army, where she is presently.

Although we never discussed it, she knew I was Jewish. I was living in Skokie and I had a very well-known Jewish last name in the Chicago area. By the way, my accountant is Pakistani, and he definitely knows that I’m Jewish. Perhaps it is because these two people come from countries that are far away from the Israel, Gaza War. I know that both countries were in negotiations with Israel before the present Mideast war to recognize Israel.

In discussing these two people, I find myself playing the game of “some of my best friends are………” which frequently can be a weak defense of maintaining relationships with people who occupy a tenuous position at least with one’s own ethnic group. But in this situation, I couldn’t think of a better way to elaborate on my position and shore it up.

Anyway, the attitudes demonstrated by these two people are very different from the attitudes of the Palestinian demonstrators who march down the street shouting out “From the river to the sea, Palestine must be free”. It is the attitudes represented by these marchers that are more typical of people who would support the Intifada, people like Mamdani. And many Americans seem to have forgotten that the Intifada was not only anti-Israel but also antisemitic as well. And even anti-American. So, when Mamdani says he supports the phrase “Globalize The Intifada”, what does that say about his attitudes towards Jews and the United States? The frightening thing is that so many New York Jews support him. I think these Jews will be in for a big surprise, if he gets elected.

