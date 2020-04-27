Diario Judío México - President Rivlin:

“Although we are apart, we have never needed each other more.”

“We hope that ’s technology and innovation, of which we are so proud, can contribute to the global effort to find solutions to make our world safer and healthier.”

Ahead of ’s 72nd Independence Day, and as he does every year, President Rivlin and Foreign Minister Katz today, Sunday 26 April / 2 Iyyar hosted a reception for the diplomatic and consular corps in via videoconference. The traditional reception at Beit HaNasi was held this year as a virtual gathering in light of the pandemic. Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Hennadii Nadolenko of Ukraine, also spoke at the reception.

“This year, we celebrate seventy-two years of the independence of the State of in very different times. We are all facing a global challenge, the that makes no distinction between nations, races or religions. It has claimed many lives and many people are suffering. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those, all around the world, who have lost loved ones, and those who are ill,” said the president at the beginning of his remarks.

“Overcoming this global challenge demands global cooperation and unity,” he added. “Although we are apart, we have never needed each other more. It demands sharing experience and know-how. We hope that ’s technology and innovation, of which we are so proud, can contribute to the global effort to find solutions to make our world safer and healthier.”

The president also stressed the challenge of the fight against antisemitism, racism and discrimination, everywhere and in any form, saying it will continue and grow stronger.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Yisrael Katz thanked the president and the diplomats, saying “I know that being away from your homes and families at this time is not easy, but I am sure that together we will come out of this difficult period even stronger and more united than in the past. Next year in Jerusalem.”

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hennadii Nadolenko of Ukraine thanked the president on behalf of the diplomats and said, “On this day we not only mark the rebirth of the Jewish national state, we also honor the achievements of that brought worldwide admiration. It is not a secret that many of us views  as a modern, innovative economy and a prosperous country.”

 Photo credit: Mark Neyman (GPO)

