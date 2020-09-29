Diario Judío México - Este otoño ofrecemos siete cursos de idioma yiddish y dos de historia y cultura, todos realizados de forma remota en Zoom.

¡Únase a nosotros y a estudiantes de todo el mundo!

El espacio para clases es limitado y los cursos ya han comenzado a llenarse, ¡Así que asegúrese de registrarse para reservar su lugar hoy!

***

Sundays starting October 11

10:00am – 11:30am (ET)

BEGINNER CONVERSATIONAL YIDDISH FOR HERITAGE LEARNERS

Instructor: Mikhl Yashinsky | This is a conversation course (no reading or writing involved) for beginners who have had some exposure to Yiddish but lack the basics of grammar and vocabulary, which will be provided in this course.

Tuesdays starting September 29

1:30pm – 3:00pm (ET)

Y.L. PERETZ & SHOLEM ALEICHEM:

TWO MODERN GIANTS OF MODERN LITERATURE

Instructor: Sheva Zucker | This course will examine how writers Y. L. Peretz and Sholem Aleichem laid the groundwork for modern Yiddish literature. The course will be taught in English.

Thursdays starting October 1

6:00pm – 7:30pm (ET)

MEDIEVAL MEMORIES IN THE JEWISH DIASPORA



JUST ADDED! Instructor: E.G. Asher | Reading primary medieval texts (in English translation) alongside contemporary articles and poetry, this class will explore the history of Jews in medieval Europe, and how writers of the Jewish diaspora imagine the medieval past.