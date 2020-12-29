Diario Judío México - Letters to the editor

It’s not a surprise to me that 150 DEMOCRATS want to be friends with Iran, irregardless of the consequences.

Iran is a pariah country ruled by a religious dictator of a population that craves freedom. Now that Iran is reaching a point where they must agree to demands made by the USA and certain allies, the new (Biden) administration is rushing to embrace this heinous regime.

If you review the 150 proponents’ signatures on their letter to Biden requesting the renewal of relations with Iran, you will see that J Street is also endorsing a letter signed only by Democrats. This manifests their attempt to throw Israel once again under the train.

J Street wants to make certain to assist Iran while doing so with the comfort and security of the USA. This is only the beginning of the new cabinet’s intention to return to Obama’s way of handling the situation in the Middle East. Part of this plan is to ensure the continuation of the terrorist actions on Israel stemming from the West Bank and Gaza.

J Street is out to dissolve all the peace treaties recently achieved by the Trump administration.

It is incredulous that groups which are at least partially comprised of Jews such as Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, etc are so eager to incite damage to their brethren.

Just as sorrowful is that 150 Democrats want Israel to remain under the finger of Iran, Hezbollah, etc instead of wanting to ensure Israel’s safety. Are they not aware of Israel‘s great importance in not only being a fully democratic state, but also because of all their significant technological and medical advancements available globally? The message of hatred towards Israel is made clear by (D) Congresswomen Tlaib, Ocasio, and Omar signing into the «deal”.

https://worldisraelnews.com/150-democrats-call-on-biden-to-rejoin-iran-nuclear-deal/

