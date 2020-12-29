Diario Judío México - Letters to the editor

It’s not a surprise to me that 150 DEMOCRATS want to be friends with Iran, irregardless of the consequences.

Iran is a pariah country ruled by a religious dictator of a population that craves freedom. Now that Iran is reaching a point where they must agree to demands made by the USA and certain allies, the new (Biden) administration is rushing to embrace this heinous regime.

If you review the 150 proponents’ signatures on their letter to Biden requesting the renewal of relations with Iran, you will see that J Street is also endorsing a letter signed only by Democrats. This manifests their attempt to throw Israel once again under the train.
J Street wants to make certain to assist Iran while doing so with the comfort and security of the USA. This is only the beginning of the new cabinet’s intention to return to Obama’s way of handling the situation in the Middle East. Part of this plan is to ensure the continuation of the terrorist actions on Israel stemming from the West Bank and Gaza.
J Street is out to dissolve all the peace treaties recently achieved by the Trump administration.

It is incredulous that groups which are at least partially comprised of Jews such as Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, etc are so eager to incite damage to their brethren.

Just as sorrowful is that 150 Democrats want Israel to remain under the finger of Iran, Hezbollah, etc instead of wanting to ensure Israel’s safety. Are they not aware of Israel‘s great importance in not only being a fully democratic state, but also because of all their significant technological and medical advancements available globally? The message of hatred towards Israel is made clear by (D) Congresswomen Tlaib, Ocasio, and Omar signing into the «deal”.

https://worldisraelnews.com/150-democrats-call-on-biden-to-rejoin-iran-nuclear-deal/

Las opiniones expresadas aquí representan el punto de vista particular de nuestros periodistas, columnistas y colaboradores y/o agencias informativas y no representan en modo alguno la opinión de diariojudio.com y sus directivos. Si usted difiere con los conceptos vertidos por el autor, puede expresar su opinión enviando su comentario.

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorDescanse en paz el Sr. José Michan Amiga Z»L
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor