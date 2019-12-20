Letters

Diario Judío México - ASMDSS is a company (for info see below) that sells crayons with the gray one being named Auschwitz ash. This name given to an item and even more so in that its being used by the young is sick and offensive to say the least. Aside from being an inappropriate and indecent action taken by this company, it is also anti- Semitic.

ASMDSS claims that the product comes from a company named as in the website htps://www.offensivecrayons.com . Also included in their products are crayon boxes named dictators after Hitler and Stalin showing their caricatures.

I hope that these companies are both closed down immediately.

What they are teaching the young generation is beyond any inkling of dignity.

Pablo Nankin, MD

https://www.offensivecrayons.com/products/offensive-crayons?pr_prod_strat=copurchase&pr_rec_pid=1741438877747&pr_ref_pid=1741445562419&pr_seq=uniform