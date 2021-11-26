Ante nueva variante sudafricana, el Primer Ministro @naftalibennett acaba de dar conferencia de prensa:

🔴"La variante preocupa, ya que es más contagiosa y viene de Sudafrica".

🔴 Hay 1 caso confirmado y 3 sospechas

🔴"Las buenas noticias es que Israel despertó primero, nuestro sistema de salud esta listo, no nos vamos a arriesgar. Mejor actuar rápido, que esperar a estar con un número alto de contagios".

🔴"Tenemos que cuidar a los civiles hasta que sepamos como se comporta".

🔴"Si vemos que no avanza, volveremos a como estábamos antes".

🔴 Todos los países africanos menos los países del norte de África, se consideran rojos" Quien vuelve de esos países tiene que hacer cuarentena completa aunque esté vacunado con 3 dosis.

🔴 Por ahora se suspenden vuelos

🔴 Pikud Haoref (Homefront Command) va a rastrear a aquellos que llegaron de esos países en las ultimas dos semanas para que se testeen. Si alguien llego a través de Dubai también debe realizarse pruebas.

🔴"Compramos 10 millones de PCR especiales para detectar esta variante".

🔴El sábado en la noche, el gabinete de corona ase reunirá para más decisiones

🔴"Esta es nuestra realidad y debemos ser responsables, nosotros como gobiernos y ustedes como civiles.

vacunen a sus hijos

🔴 El Primer ministro da un discurso en inglés, diciendo lo mismo que acaba de informar en hebreo, agradeciendo al gobierno sudafricano por la cooperación y para los periodistas que hablan inglés.

El ministro de Salud Horowitz: "llamamos a no estar en histeria, estamos en control, sabemos como ser responsables, estamos analizando el comportamiento de esta variante, aún no hay mucha información, estamos viendo como se comporta la vacuna".

POr Sivan Gorin Periodista Chilena en Israel y colaboradora de Diariojudio

PM Naftali Bennett's Remarks at the Start of a Discussion on the New B.1.1529 Coronavirus Strain

Following is an excerpt from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s remarks at the start of a discussion on the new B.1.1529 coronavirus strain today (Friday, 26 November 2021):

"Several weeks ago, when we had the 'Omega' national drill for the scenario of a deadly new variant, it seemed a little detached. It would be unnecessary to point out that this was one of the most significant actions that prepared us precisely for the situation we now may perhaps find ourselves in. Yesterday evening we went back to the insights from the drill and began to implement them quickly.

The new variant is more contagious, at a much quicker pace than the Delta strain. We are currently drawing on the health system in South Africa, which is doing very impressive work, but we still do not have all of the information. Our knowledge will expand very quickly in the coming days. We will know if the variant is really breaking through the vaccines, how fast, if it is deadlier or not, how it affects children, etc.

During the night I was informed that there is one verified case here in Israel, and this is disturbing.

Our overriding principle at the moment is to take quick and strong action, now, especially regarding entry to – and exit from – Israel, until the situation becomes clearer. When it does, we will decide what we are doing.

We are currently at the threshold of an emergency situation. I ask everyone to be prepared and to fully join in the work around the clock."