Diario Judío México - Jana Mazurkiewicz is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Shmues mit Dasha

Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84530875684?pwd= YWxseHVEcDFmelVPdFpWNnAyWi9YUT 09

Meeting ID: 845 3087 5684

Passcode: 027661

One tap mobile

+16699009128,,84530875684#,,,, ,,0#,,027661# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,84530875684#,,,, ,,0#,,027661# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 845 3087 5684

Passcode: 027661

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ kcuHCOBJNv

***

Joanna (Jana) Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh

Founder of the Yiddish Arts and Academic Association of North America: http://www.yaaana.org

Doctoral Candidate

Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures

University of Michigan

“Wooden Wars, or: Everybody Can Be Jewish These Days”:

https://yaaana.com/wwars/

“Śmierć czy zmartwychwstanie? Współczesny teatr jidysz w Europie na tle historycznym”: http://janamazurk.wix.com/book