Diario Judío México - Jana Mazurkiewicz is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Shmues mit Dasha
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 845 3087 5684
Passcode: 027661
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,84530875684#,,,,
+12532158782,,84530875684#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 845 3087 5684
Passcode: 027661
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/
***
Joanna (Jana) Mazurkiewicz Meisarosh
Founder of the Yiddish Arts and Academic Association of North America: http://www.yaaana.org
Doctoral Candidate
Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures
University of Michigan
“Wooden Wars, or: Everybody Can Be Jewish These Days”:
https://yaaana.com/wwars/
“Śmierć czy zmartwychwstanie? Współczesny teatr jidysz w Europie na tle historycznym”: http://janamazurk.wix.com/book