The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has decided to apply a separate standard to Israel, and disregard both facts and law to reach a predetermined and agenda driven conclusion.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has applied a discriminatory standard against Israel to justify its outrageous decision on the admissibility of the politically motivated Palestinian complaint.

Despite an unequivocal finding of the UN Office of Legal affairs that the Committee lacked jurisdiction, despite the absence of treaty relations between Israel and the Palestinians, and in stark contrast to its own past practice, the Committee determined (Dec 2019) it had jurisdiction to consider this spurious complaint.

Now, the Committee has decided that proceedings in this matter can continue without even genuinely inquiring whether “all available domestic remedies have been invoked and exhausted”, as is required by the terms of its own Convention.

The Committee has decided to apply a separate standard to Israel, and disregard both facts and law to reach a predetermined and agenda driven conclusion.

In light of the Committee's shameless and biased decision, it is clear that Israel cannot expect to receive fair and non-discriminatory treatment from this body, and will conduct its relations with it accordingly.

Israel will maintain its enduring commitment to elimination of all forms of racism, and will ensure that its robust, independent and world renowned legal system will continue to provide avenues for redress for legitimate grievances in accordance with the rule of law.