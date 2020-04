Watch: @IsraelMFA's @BendorLior delivers Israel's greetings to our neighbors in the Arab world, ahead of the upcoming month of #Ramadan2020, sharing the hope that after overcoming the #CoronaVirus, we can work together to prepare a joint response to future challenges. pic.twitter.com/PV7YGD1GNl

— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) 8 de abril de 2020