‎ Jeffrey R. Cohen, una de las personas retenidas como rehen describió la terrible experiencia en su Facebook.‎

Son un poco más de las 6:00 AM; He estado despierto desde las 5:00. Me preocuparía, excepto que nos acostamos a las 10:00 p. m. anoche, así que dormí bien durante 7 horas.

Quiero compartir lo que pasamos el sábado, pero hay una investigación en curso. No habrá muchos detalles aquí, pero habrá cosas que pasaron por mi mente.

En primer lugar, escapamos. No fuimos liberados ni liberados. Escapamos porque teníamos capacitación de Secure Community Network sobre qué hacer en caso de un tirador activo. Este entrenamiento nos salvó la vida, no estoy hablando de una hipérbole aquí, nos salvó la vida. En mi próxima publicación, escribiré sobre los pasos que todos deben seguir para mantenerse seguros.

En segundo lugar, no es como las películas. Las películas están guionadas. Todo el mundo sabe exactamente lo que hará cualquier otro actor. No es surrealista. Por el contrario, es bastante real y realista.

Tercero, cuando te enfrentas a una persona con un arma de fuego, contraatacar no es tu primera opción, es la última. Contraatacar habría significado acercarse al atacante. Si podía colocarme detrás de él, estaba preparado para usar mi tallis (manto de oración) alrededor de su cuello o alrededor de su mano que disparaba. Nunca tuve la oportunidad. Incluso si hubiera estado cargando, no sé si hubiera tenido la oportunidad de desenfundar y disparar al blanco, con un tiro letal, antes de que nuestro atacante hubiera matado a uno de nosotros. Esto no es miedo o dudas, es mi evaluación de la condición en el terreno.

TL; DR - sepa dónde están las salidas; muévete hacia ellos; mantén la calma; los planes cambian.

Esta publicación trata sobre lo que hice para que sobreviviéramos al ataque a la Congregación Beth Israel, Colleyville, Texas, el 15 de enero de 2022.

Cuando llegué por primera vez a la sinagoga para la oración del sábado por la mañana, el rabino Charlie me señaló a un invitado. Debo haber oído mal lo que dijo sobre por qué el hombre estaba allí, pero eso no es importante. Me acerqué, me presenté. Estaba hablando por teléfono, pero detuvo brevemente su conversación. Me saludó, sonrió y, después de presentarnos, lo dejé volver a su llamada. Parecía tranquilo y feliz de haber llegado después de la gélida mañana de 20 grados. Sus ojos no estaban dando vueltas; sus manos estaban abiertas y tranquilas, saludaba, sonreía.

Acababa de sentarme después de la Amidah cuando escuché el inconfundible sonido de una corredera automática iniciando una ronda. Pero estaba fuera de lugar y el edificio hace muchos sonidos extraños. El rabino Charlie también lo escuchó y miró a nuestro "invitado".

En un momento, estaba gritando algo (pero eso no era importante). Mantengo mi teléfono a mi lado durante los servicios, y eso fue importante. Rápidamente marqué el 911, puse la pantalla del teléfono hacia abajo en la silla y me moví según lo ordenado. Pero no exactamente como se ordenó. En lugar de ir al fondo de la sala, me quedé en la fila de una de las salidas.

Cuando el oficial de policía llegó a la puerta de entrada y nuestro atacante se agitó más, me acerqué a la puerta de salida. Cuando volvió y nos indicó que nos sentáramos, me senté en la fila con acceso despejado a esa misma salida. Esta puerta, por cierto, es la que nos puede ver salir corriendo en el video de WFAA.

Durante el día me mantuve tranquilo, lo sé, los que me conocen no lo creerán, nunca levanté la voz ni hice un movimiento rápido. Todo fue deliberado.

Cuando nos permitió llamar a nuestras familias, llamé a mi esposa, hija e hijo. También publiqué aquí en Facebook. Muchos de ustedes vieron esa publicación, estoy seguro. Para ser completamente honesto, en ese momento, pensé que teníamos pocas opciones y pocas posibilidades de supervivencia. Con mis pies, moví lentamente algunas sillas frente a mí. Cualquier cosa para frenar o desviar una bala o metralla.

Más tarde ese día, ayudé a uno de mis compañeros acercándolo a la puerta. Mientras frotaba sus hombros, susurré sobre la puerta de salida. Aún más tarde, cuando recibimos la pizza, le sugerí a nuestro tercer rehén que nos la trajera. Todos estábamos a 20 pies de la puerta de salida. Esto resultó crítico para nuestro escape.

Lo siguiente era mantener ocupado al pistolero. Hablamos con él. Él nos sermoneó. Le hice preguntas que PUEDEN haber sido útiles para el FBI. Pero mientras él hablara y estuviera un poco tranquilo, le ganamos tiempo al FBI para posicionarse.

Entonces las cosas comenzaron a degenerar. En un momento, nuestro atacante nos indicó que nos arrodilláramos. Me levanté en mi silla, lo miré con severidad. Creo que moví lentamente la cabeza y articulé NO. Me miró fijamente, luego se movió hacia atrás para sentarse. Fue en ese momento cuando el rabino Charlie gritó corre. Shane tenía un paso sobre mí. Lo agarré y lo empujé a través de la puerta (estábamos tan cerca que el informe decía que solo salieron 2 personas, éramos tres).

Al salir por la puerta, me tropecé golpeando el suelo con fuerza. Escuché a nuestro atacante abrir la puerta. Estaba en el suelo sin mis anteojos, mi plan se convirtió en atravesar la línea de setos. Con toda honestidad, pensé que estaba más abajo de lo que estaba. De hecho, estaba bastante expuesto. La lección es que el hecho de que tu cabeza esté cubierta no significa que tu cuerpo no esté completamente al aire libre. Cuando escuché que la puerta se cerraba y un oficial gritaba, me levanté y corrí.

It is a little after 6:00 AM; I've been awake since 5:00. I'd worry, except we went to bed at 10:00 PM last night so I got a good, solid 7 hours sleep.

I want to share what I and we went through on Saturday, but there is an ongoing investigation. There won't be many details here, but there will be things that went through my mind.

First of all, we escaped. We weren't released or freed. We escaped because we had training from the Secure Community Network on what to do in the event of an active shooter. This training saved our lives -- I am not speaking in hyperbole here -- it saved our lives. In my next post, I will write about the steps everyone needs to take to stay safer.

Second, it is not like the movies. Movies are scripted. Everyone knows exactly what every other actor will do. It is not surreal. On the contrary, it is quite real and realistic.

Third, when faced with a person with a firearm, fighting back is not your first option, it is your last. Fighting back would have meant getting close to the attacker. If I could get behind him, I was prepared to use my tallis (prayer shawl) around his neck or around his shooting hand. I never got the chance. Even if I had been carrying, I don't know that I would have had an opportunity to draw and fire on target, with a kill shot, before our attacker would have killed one of us. This isn't fear or second guessing, it is my evaluation of the condition on the ground.

TL;DR - know where the exits are; move toward them; stay calm; plans change.

This post is about what I did so that we would survive the attack on Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, Texas, 15 January, 2022.

When if first arrived at the synagogue for Saturday morning prayer, Rabbi Charlie pointed me to a guest. I must have misheard what he said about why the man was there, but that isn't important. I went over, introduced myself. He was on the phone, but briefly stopped his conversation. He said hello, smiled, and after we introduced ourselves, I let him go back to his call. He seemed calm and happy to be in from the frigid 20 degree morning. His eyes weren't darting around; his hands were open and calm, he said hello, he smiled.

I had just sat down after the Amidah when I heard that unmistakable sound of an automatic slide engaging a round. But it was out of place and the building makes many strange sounds. Rabbi Charlie heard it too and looked over at our "guest." Within a moment, he was yelling something (but that wasn't important). I keep my phone next to me during services, and that was important. I quickly dialed 911 and put the phone screen side down on the chair and moved as commanded. But not exactly as commanded. Instead of going to the back of the room, I stayed in line with one of the exits.

When the police officer came to the door in and our attacker became more agitated, I moved closer to the exit door. When he came back and instructed us to sit down, I sat on the row with clear access to that same exit. This door, by the way, is the one you can see us run out of on the WFAA video.

During the day, I remained calm -- I know, those who know me won't believe it -- I never raised my voice or made a quick move. Everything was deliberate.

When he let us call our families, I called my wife, daughter, and son. I also posted here on Facebook. Many of you saw that post, I'm sure. To be perfectly honest, at that point, I figured we had few options and little chance of survival. With my feet, I slowly moved a few chairs in front of me. Anything to slow or divert a bullet or shrapnel.

Later in the day, I helped one of my fellows by moving him closer to the door. While rubbing his shoulders, I whispered about the exit door. Still later, when we received the pizza, I suggested to our third hostage that he bring it back to us. We were all within 20 feet of the exit door. This proved critical for our escape.

Next was to keep the gunman engaged. We talked with him. He lectured us. I asked him questions that MAY have been useful to the FBI. But as long as he was talking and somewhat calm, we bought the FBI time to position.

Then things began to devolve. At one point, our attacker instructed us to get on our knees. I reared up in my chair, stared at him sternly. I think I slowly moved my head and mouthed NO. He stared at me, then moved back to sit down. It was this moment when Rabbi Charlie yelled run. Shane had one step on me. I grabbed him and pushed him through the door (we were so close, that the report said only 2 people came out -- there were three of us).

Going out the door, I stumbled hitting the ground hard. I heard our attacker open the door. I was on the ground without my glasses, my plan became getting through the hedge line. In all honesty, I thought I was further under than I was. In fact, I was quite exposed. The lesson is that just because your head is covered doesn't mean your body isn't completely in the open. When I heard the door close and an officer yell, I got up and ran.