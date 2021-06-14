En su discurso inaugural durante el cambio de estafeta en el ministerio del exterior Yair Lapid expreso varios puntos importantes de lo que sera la política exterior de Israel

"Nuestra posición internacional no es buena" trabajaremos en mejor la imagen de Israel, acercarse a los demócratas, reafirmar acuerdos de paz, apoyar a los representantes del Ministerio compromisos de YAIR LAPID Hoy

Discurso del Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores Yair Lapid en la ceremonia de transferencia del cargo en el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores

"Anoche hablé con el Secretario de Estado Antony Blinken. Ambos creemos que es posible, e imperativo, construir relaciones basadas en el respeto mutuo y en un mejor diálogo”

"Anoche hablé con el Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, e intercambié mensajes con el presidente Macron de Francia. Todos pensamos que es hora de cambiar, de mejorar, de profundizar el diálogo entre Israel y Europa”

“Parte de nuestra labor será, por supuesto, fortalecer nuestra presencia en la región. Tenemos que continuar el desarrollo que comenzó con los Acuerdos de Abraham. Trabajar para fortalecer la paz con los Estados del Golfo, con Egipto y con Jordania. Trabajaremos para firmar acuerdos con más países de la región y fuera de ella. Es un proceso, no ocurrirá hoy, pero el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores coordinará esos esfuerzos”

"Me gustaría agregar algo a la luz de los recientes informes: Jordania es un importante aliado estratégico para Israel. El rey Abdullah es un importante líder regional y un aliado estratégico, trabajaremos con él y fortaleceremos la relación entre nuestros dos países”

Versión completa del discurso

,“Estoy aquí porque realmente quería estar. Mi nombramiento como Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores no se produjo por accidente o como resultado del rompecabezas de nombramientos que conlleva la formación de una coalición. Quería venir aquí e hice todo lo posible para estar aquí”.

“Quería estar aquí porque conozco el campo y me interesa, he trabajado en él estos últimos años. Creo que puedo contribuir. Creo que puedo aprender de la gente que está aquí. Creo que haremos grandes cosas juntos”.

“En los últimos años Israel ha abandonado su servicio exterior, ha abandonado el ámbito internacional. Y una mañana nos despertamos y descubrimos que nuestra posición internacional se había debilitado”.

“El personal del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores no es responsable de ese deterioro. Lo cierto es lo contrario. Durante los últimos años ustedes han sido lo último que se ha interpuesto en el camino de un colapso total. Sin ustedes, la situación sería mucho peor”.

“Gabi Ashkenazi hizo lo mejor que pudo para mejorar la situación y lo mejor que pudo es mucho, pero estaba en el gobierno equivocado y sin respaldo”.

“Una serie de escenarios clave fueron descuidados”.

“La gestión de la relación con el Partido Demócrata en los Estados Unidos fue descuidada y peligrosa. Lo he advertido en más de una ocasión, pero el gobierno saliente hizo una apuesta terrible, negligente y peligrosa, al centrarse exclusivamente en el Partido Republicano y abandonar la posición bipartidista de Israel. Los republicanos son importantes para nosotros, su amistad es importante para nosotros, pero no solo la amistad del partido republicano”.

“Nos encontramos con una Casa Blanca, un Senado y una Cámara de Representantes demócratas y están enojados. Tenemos que cambiar la forma de trabajar con ellos”.

“Anoche hablé con el Secretario de Estado Antony Blinken. Ambos creemos que es posible, e imperativo, construir relaciones basadas en el respeto mutuo y un mejor diálogo”.

“Lo mismo sucede con el mundo judío, y especialmente la comunidad judía de los Estados Unidos. Es hora de cambiar. El apoyo de los cristianos evangélicos y otros grupos es importante y reconfortante, pero el pueblo judío es más que un aliado, es una familia. Los judíos de todas las corrientes, Reformistas, Conservadores y Ortodoxos, son nuestra familia. Y la familia es siempre la relación más importante, y la que necesita ser trabajada más que cualquier otra”.

“Además, con los países de la Unión Europea nuestra situación no es suficientemente buena. Nuestra relación con muchos gobiernos se ha descuidado y se ha vuelto hostil. Gritar que todo el mundo es antisemita no es una política o un plan de trabajo, incluso si a veces parece correcto”.

“Anoche hablé con el Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, e intercambié mensajes con mi amigo, el Presidente Macron de Francia. Todos pensamos que es hora de cambiar, de mejorar, de profundizar el diálogo entre Israel y Europa”.

“Tenemos que prepararnos rápidamente para el regreso al acuerdo nuclear con Irán. Fue un mal trato. Me opuse. Todavía me opongo. Con un enfoque diferente, Israel podría haber influido mucho más en él”.

“Manejaremos esta tarea junto con el Primer Ministro Bennett, pero hay un principio fundamental: Israel hará lo que sea necesario para evitar que Irán obtenga una bomba nuclear”.

“Parte de nuestra labor será fortalecer nuestra presencia en la región. Este último año han sucedido grandes cosas. Tenemos que continuar el desarrollo que comenzó con los Acuerdos de Abraham. Trabajar para fortalecer la paz con los Estados del Golfo, con Egipto y con Jordania. Trabajaremos para firmar acuerdos con más países de la región y fuera de ella. Es un proceso, no sucederá en un día, pero el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores coordinará esos esfuerzos”.

“En ese sentido, quisiera añadir algo a la luz de los informes recientes: Jordania es un importante aliado estratégico. El rey Abdullah es un importante líder regional y un aliado estratégico, trabajaremos con él y fortaleceremos las relaciones entre nuestros países”.

“Como siempre, el escenario palestino definirá, en gran medida, otros escenarios también. Puede que no esperemos un acuerdo sobre el estatuto definitivo pronto, pero hay mucho que podemos hacer para mejorar la vida de los palestinos y el diálogo con ellos sobre cuestiones civiles”.

“En ese contexto, deseo manifestar algo en relación a la última operación en Gaza. El mundo, no siempre comprende las condiciones en las cuales Israel opera. Intentaremos cambiar eso”.

“No sucederá de la noche a la mañana, ni tardará un mes, pero ante la vergonzosa propaganda contra nosotros, tendremos que dejar claro al mundo que estamos luchando contra una organización terrorista enferma que no tiene ningún problema en disparar cohetes desde jardines de infancia y escuelas”.

“Israel tiene todo el derecho a defenderse. Hamás tiene que saber que no dudaremos en responder con fuerza a cualquier disparo de cohetes o ataque terrorista. Hamás es el único responsable de la muerte de civiles inocentes. Y aún así, no es debilidad admitir que nuestros corazones se rompen por cada niño que muere en conflicto. Los niños no tienen por qué morir en las guerras de los adultos”.

“No he hablado de una serie de otros temas importantes – Rusia, China, India, América Latina, Asia, África, la inversión económica en Israel, pero tenemos que dejar algo para los próximos días”.

“Cuando veo nuestra posición internacional, especialmente con los países de occidente, nuestra situación no es buena. No recuerdo un período en el que nuestra historia estuviera bajo un ataque tan sostenido. Con demasiada frecuencia, los dirigentes salientes obtuvieron algunos puntos en forma interna, a través de relaciones públicas y declaraciones irresponsables sin tener en cuenta el daño que ello supone para nuestra posición internacional”.

“Actuaré de un modo diferente, pero como soy un político a veces cometeré errores, y entonces espero que ustedes vengan y me lo digan. Podrán comprobar que creo en una cultura organizacional en la que se permite decir todo, siempre y cuando sirva a nuestra misión”.

“He insistido en el hecho de que en los acuerdos de coalición el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores recibirá un aumento significativo en su presupuesto”.

“Hoy iniciaremos el proceso -que estará dirigido por el Viceministro de Relaciones Exteriores Idan Roll-de volver a integrar en el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, el Ministerio de Asuntos Estratégicos y la gestión de la lucha contra la deslegitimación de Israel”.

“Trabajaremos juntos para acelerar la aprobación de embajadores y cónsules y de nombramientos clave que deberían haberse hecho hace mucho tiempo. La era de la inanición del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores de Israel no habrá de continuar”.

“Durante demasiado tiempo los han dejado solos en esta lucha. En ese contexto, ustedes han hecho y están haciendo un trabajo increíble. Quiero agradecer una vez más a Gabi Ashkenazi quien ha aportado capacidad de organización, gestión y mucha sabiduría”.

“Israel tiene una historia sólida. Los hechos están de nuestro lado. Somos una democracia vibrante que busca la paz y que lucha por su vida contra las fuerzas más oscuras del terrorismo en el mundo”.

“Estoy feliz de estar aquí con ustedes. He esperado esto mucho tiempo”.

“Gracias”.

version en Ingles

Full Speech

Good morning,

I'm here because I really want to be. My appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs didn't happen by accident or as a result of the appointments puzzle that goes along with forming a coalition. I wanted to come here and made every effort to be here.

I wanted to be here because I know the field and care about it, I've worked in it these past years. I believe I can contribute. I believe I can learn from the people who are here. I believe we will do great things together.

In the past years Israel has abandoned its foreign service, abandoned the international arena. And then we woke up one morning to find that our international standing has been weakened.

The staff of the Foreign Ministry aren't responsible for that deterioration. The opposite is true. For the past few years you have been the last thing standing in the way of a total collapse. Without you, the situation would be far worse.

Gabi Ashkenazi did the best he could to improve the situation and his best is an awful lot, but he was in the wrong government and without backing.

A series of key arenas were neglected.

The management of the relationship with the Democratic Party in the United States was careless and dangerous. I've warned against it more than once, but the outgoing government took a terrible gamble, reckless and dangerous, to focus exclusively on the Republican Party and abandon Israel's bi-partisan standing. The Republicans are important to us, their friendship is important to us, but not only the friendship of the Republican party.

We find ourselves with a Democratic White House, Senate and House and they are angry. We need to change the way we work with them.

Last night I spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We both believe that it is possible, and imperative, to build relations based on mutual respect and better dialogue.

The same is true with the Jewish world, and especially the Jewish community in the US. It's time for a change. The support of Christian evangelicals and other groups is important and heart-warming but the Jewish people are more than allies, they are family. Jews from all streams, Reform, Conservative, and Orthodox, are our family. And family is always the most important relationship, and the one that needs to be worked on more than any other.

Also, with the countries of the European Union our situation is not good enough. Our relationship with too many governments has been neglected and become hostile. Shouting that everyone is antisemitic isn't a policy or a work plan, even if it sometimes feels right.

I spoke last night with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and exchanged messages with my friend, President Macron of France. We all think that it's time to change, to improve, to deepen the dialogue between Israel and Europe.

We have to prepare quickly for the return to the nuclear agreement with Iran. It was a bad deal. I opposed it. I still oppose it. Israel could have, with a different approach, influenced it far more.

We will manage this task together with Prime Minister Bennett, but there is one organizing principle: Israel will do whatever it takes to prevent Iran obtaining a nuclear bomb.

Part of our work will of course be to strengthen our presence in the region. Great things have happened this past year. We need to continue the development that started with the Abraham Accords. To work to strengthen the peace with the Gulf States, with Egypt and with Jordan. We will work to sign agreements with more countries in the region and beyond. It's a process, it won't happen in a day, but the Foreign Ministry will coordinate those efforts.

On that note, I would like to add something in light of recent reports: Jordan is an important strategic ally. King Abdullah is an important regional leader and a strategic ally, we will work with him and strengthen the relationship between our countries.

As always, the Palestinian arena will define, to a large extent, other arenas as well. We might not be expecting a final status agreement soon but there is a lot we can do to improve the lives of the Palestinians and the dialogue with them on civil issues.

In that context, I want to say something about the latest operation in Gaza. The world doesn't always understand the conditions in which Israel operates. We'll try to change that.

It won't happen overnight, it won't take a month but faced with the disgraceful propaganda against us we will need to make clear to the world that we are fighting a sick terror organization which has no problem firing rockets from kindergartens and schools.

Israel has every right to defend itself. Hamas needs to know that we won't hesitate to respond with force to any rocket fire or terror attack. Hamas is the only one responsible for the death of innocent civilians. And still, it is not weakness to admit that our hearts break for every child who dies in conflict. Children don't need to die in the wars of adults.

I haven't spoken about a range of other important issues – Russia, China, India, Latin America, Asia, Africa, economic investment in Israel but we need to leave something for the coming days.

When I look at our international standing, especially with countries in the west, our situation isn’t good. I don't remember a period when our story was under such a sustained attack. Too often the outgoing leadership scored cheap points here at home through public relations and irresponsible statements without taking into account the damage it does to our international standing.

I'll act differently, but because I'm a politician I will sometimes slip up, and then I expect you to come and tell me. You'll find that I believe in an organizational culture in which you're allowed to say everything so long as it serves our mission.

I insisted upon the fact that in the coalition agreements the Foreign Ministry will receive a significant increase in its budget.

We will start the process today – which will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll – of integrating back into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry for Strategic Affairs and the management of the fight against the delegitimization of Israel.

We will work together to speed up the approval of Ambassadors and Consuls and of key appointments which should have been done a long time ago. The era of starving Israel's Foreign Ministey will not continue.

For too long you have been left alone in this fight. In that context, you have done and are doing incredible work. I want to thank Gabi Ashkenazi again who brought to the table organizational abilities, management and a lot of wisdom.

Israel has a strong story. The facts are on our side. We are a vibrant, peace-seeking democracy which is fighting for its life against the darkest forces of terror in the world.

I'm happy to be here with you. I've waited for this a long time.

Thank you.