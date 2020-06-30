Diario Judío México - Con participantes de Francia, Lituania, Rusia, Israel y San Diego se inició un curso de Yiddish para Yiddish-parlantes que buscan refrescar, mejorar su Yiddish compartiéndolo con personas de todo el mundo.
La próxima sesión será el 7 de Julio.
Every week on Tue, until Aug 11, 2020, 7 occurrence(s)
Jun 30, 2020 10:00 AM
Jul 7, 2020 10:00 AM
Jul 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Jul 21, 2020 10:00 AM
Jul 28, 2020 10:00 AM
Aug 4, 2020 10:00 AM
Aug 11, 2020 10:00 AM
Please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system.
Weekly:
https://us02web.zoom.us/
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 862 3954 4896
Password: 685926
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,86239544896#,,,,
+12532158782,,86239544896#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 862 3954 4896
Password: 685926
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/