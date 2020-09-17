Estamos muy felices de compartir con ustedes este número de “KOL – La Voz de Nuestra Comunidad” dedicado al mes festivo de Tishrei que tenemos por delante.
Este año ha sido diferente a todos los que hemos conocido antes. Cada uno de nosotros, a su manera, enfrenta dificultades tanto individuales como comunitarias y todos deseamos y oramos para que el próximo año sea mucho mejor.
Por lo tanto, este volumen de KOL celebra las cosas buenas que nos esperan y a los tiempos festivos del próximo mes. Le hemos pedido a los líderes comunitarios de todo el mundo que se unan y escriban sobre las fiestas desde sus perspectivas personales. Desde el Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania, México y Brasil, amigos de todo el mundo han compartido sus tradiciones familiares de los días festivos, recetas especiales que se llevaron con amor de generación a generación, el invitado de sus sueños para la cena de Rosh Hashaná y más.
Le deseamos una lectura agradable y esperamos que para esta época del año próximo todos celebremos Rosh Hashaná con nuestras familias y amigos, sentados alrededor de la mesa.
Esperamos verlos a todos pronto, ya sea en sus países o en nuestro amado estado de Israel.
|Click or tap on any story below to read more
Diario Judío México -
|
|Development company for Israel (international) Ltd. This advertisement has been issued by the Development Company for Israel (International) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and registered in England No. 01415853. This is not an offering, which could only be made by prospectus. Your capital is at risk, the rules under FSMA for the protection of retail clients do not apply. An investment in any of these bonds will not be covered by the provisions of the Financial Services Compensation scheme, nor by any similar scheme. Israel bonds are intended as a long-term investment as they are not listed or admitted to dealing on any recognised investment or stock exchange nor is there any established secondary market, as a consequence Israel bonds are not readily realisable before their maturity date. DCI (International) Ltd is not the issuer of these bonds, they are issued by the State of Israel. Any testimonials included herein may not be representative of the experiences of other customers and are no guarantee of future performance or success.
Copyright 2020. Development Company for Israel (International) Ltd.