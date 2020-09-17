Estamos muy felices de compartir con ustedes este número de “KOL – La Voz de Nuestra Comunidad” dedicado al mes festivo de Tishrei que tenemos por delante.

Este año ha sido diferente a todos los que hemos conocido antes. Cada uno de nosotros, a su manera, enfrenta dificultades tanto individuales como comunitarias y todos deseamos y oramos para que el próximo año sea mucho mejor.

Por lo tanto, este volumen de KOL celebra las cosas buenas que nos esperan y a los tiempos festivos del próximo mes. Le hemos pedido a los líderes comunitarios de todo el mundo que se unan y escriban sobre las fiestas desde sus perspectivas personales. Desde el Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania, y Brasil, amigos de todo el mundo han compartido sus tradiciones familiares de los días festivos, recetas especiales que se llevaron con amor de generación a generación, el invitado de sus sueños para la cena de Rosh Hashaná y más.

Le deseamos una lectura agradable y esperamos que para esta época del año próximo todos celebremos Rosh Hashaná con nuestras familias y amigos, sentados alrededor de la mesa.

Esperamos verlos a todos pronto, ya sea en sus países o en nuestro amado estado de .

Diario Judío México

 

