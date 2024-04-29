Israeli Healer’s Practice Incorporates Chinese Medicine

Roni Matalon Goldman has very healing hands, something that has served her well as an acupuncturist and practitioner of Chinese medicine. Besides her hands, the Rancho Bernardo practitioner has the training, too. In 2012, she earned an Associate of Science degree in Kinesiology at Santa Monica College. Then, she went on to further her education with numerous certifications in fitness and yoga both in the US and in Israel where she was born. She has over seven years of experience in injury rehabilitation, postpartum rehabilitation, and fitness coaching.

In 2020, Goldman went back to school and earned a Master of Science degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Pacific College of Health and Science in San Diego. She also completed an extensive internship at UCSD outpatient clinic for cancer and HIV/AIDS where she treated patients with orthopedic and other physiological conditions. At the Pacific College clinic, she trained under an orthopedic specialist as well as master herbalists. She is an Acupuncture Diplomate by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and a licensed acupuncturist by the California Acupuncture Board.

The above sounds good on paper, but I can personally attest that she delivers in person which is why I wanted to write about her. In the four sessions we have had so far, Goldman has used acupuncture, massage, cupping, and stretching, working with my body, to heal my hip and elbow pain. She follows in the path of her mother who was a respected healer in her own right. Her mother’s mentor, Ran Califf, was a well-known Japanese acupuncture pioneer in Israel.

In addition, Goldman has an interesting background as her family goes back generations in Israel.

The following is an edited interview I did with her to find out more about her.

Who is Roni Goldman? How would you describe yourself?

I’m a fiery Israeli, who does not hesitate to speak her mind. At the same time, I’m willing to challenge my belief system. I love being intellectually stimulated, but above all I am a healthy lifestyle and movement freak.

Why did you decide to leave Israel? When was the first time you came to the US? Why did you ultimately move here to San Diego? Is there anything about Israel that you miss besides your family?

I first left Israel in 2009, when I was 23 years old, to study for a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Then, after graduating from Santa Monica College, with an associate degree in Kinesiology, I decided to put my studies on hold and go back to Israel to help take care of my father who was terminally ill. In 2015, after my father passed away, I was determined to go back to school and expand my education. This brought me to San Diego where I completed a Master of Science degree in Chinese Medicine.

Why did you decide to become an acupuncturist? What do you like about your job?

While I was leading a career in physical fitness training and yoga, I felt the urge to acquire more tools to help my clients improve their health. I got inspired to study acupuncture by my mother’s mentor, Ran Califf, an incredible acupuncturist and a Japanese acupuncture pioneer in Israel.

I love my job because it pushes me to learn on a regular basis. Specializing in pain management is extremely humbling and rewarding. In addition, I enjoy incorporating my knowledge of anatomy and kinesiology with ancient wisdom and feel like they complement each other.

What are some favorite activities you enjoy doing in San Diego?

The determining factor to move to San Diego was my love for the ocean, and the wonderful weather. The ocean gives me a sense of freedom, and surfing has been my favorite sport for many years. In my spare time, when I am not chasing my two-year-old son, Kai, I love to surf, hike, and engage in endurance training, like running and swimming.

What do you miss about Israel?

I miss interacting in the Hebrew language. I miss the sense of humor, directness, and resiliency of Israelis. I miss the food and the amazing coffee. Lastly, I miss traveling to the north and south of Israel.

How many generations has your family been in Israel?

My paternal grandfather’s family are of Sephardic origin and have been in Israel for over nine generations. They first settled in Jerusalem, then later moved to Jaffa. My paternal grandmother’s parents migrated from eastern Europe to Israel prior to World War Two.

My maternal grandparents both moved to Israel from Greece. My grandfather was a Holocaust survivor. He was a teenager when he survived Auschwitz and was moved to a refugee camp in Italy, then from Italy migrated to Israel and fought the war of independence.

Finally, I can attest that Goldman has a good sense of humor which for me is important. Dealing with pain is no fun, so if you can find a capable healer that can also make you laugh, even better!

Republished from San Diego Jewish World