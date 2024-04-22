To the Government of the City of Padua:

We are proud of and appreciative that Italy has indicated that antisemitic demonstrations will not be tolerated.

However, the police seem not to uphold this policy.

Recently there was an incident in the city plaza whereby anti-Israel signatures were being collected. In addition, an Israeli flag was simply waved by a young lady nearby. Why did the police officers request she leave with a warning of arrest next time?

This is not what your wonderful country has indicated.

We ask that you follow through with the original very just and appropriate policy to anti-Israel platforms.

Sincerely,

Dr. & Mrs. Pablo Nankin

Los Angeles, CA