Saúl Suli tiene un nuevo album es  Boi Leganí y como todo su material es espectacular conmovedor y con un gran mensaje con Hashem

Las canciones que compones este nuevo disco son


 Disfruta el éxito recién estrenado

Siempre Hermanos - Saul Suli (feat. Alexander Levy). by Zak Music

Produced by studio 46 & SS Entertainment prod
Mastered by studio 46 & Rafael Sofer
Vocal Recorded At: studio 46 mexico city
Cover Art : Eliasaf Sakal
Video preview by : Andres Centeno Metri
Marketing Digital SS Entertainment prod
Manager & PR Aharon Salmun
Arrangers: Rajel Chayo
Eliasaf Sakal
Emilio Bettech
Rafael Sofer
Eliezer Chama

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorParece ser que habrá una mexicana en la Knesset y el gobierno de Israel Gaby Lasky. Conoce más de ella
Diario Judío México Mas Ideas