Diario Judío México - Felicitación del Proyecto Tehilim de Esther Mor Presidenta de WIZO Mundial.

Dear Aurora and all the WIZO Mexico members,

I will gladly participate in your worldwide Tehilim event. This is such a great initiative and I am happy that you are doing it again despite the difficult times we are facing.

Now more than ever we need to support each other and strengthen our bonds of sisterhood.

I am sure that this will be an uplifting and spiritual experience for all. Thank you for all that you do for WIZO and kol hakavod for this initiative. Warm regards,

Esther Mor
Presidents Office,
World WIZO


SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anterior30 de agosto de 1944: Unos 70,000 judíos de Lodz ya habían sido enviados a Auschwitz
Artículo siguienteDescanse en paz la Sra. Frida Zaslav de Corenstein Z”L
WIZO México

"Una misión no es una meta estrecha sino una dirección orientadora global".

De aquí que la misión de WIZO México sea:

"Contribuir al bienestar de la sociedad en Israel y en México, estableciendo un puente basado en la ayuda al prójimo y los valores judíos reforzando nuestra identidad."

WIZO México es una organización de mujeres judeomexicanas, sionistas, apartidarias y apolíticas, que trabajan principalmente para el bienestar del prójimo. Asimismo, con nuestras acciones reforzamos el vínculo que existe entre el Estado de Israel y la transmisión de los valores y tradiciones judías. Nuestros anhelos son lograr un compromiso y entrega al trabajo voluntario dentro de nuestra organización, con la mira de legarlo a las nuevas generaciones de mujeres jóvenes para forjar una sociedad más justa, sólida y equitativa.

Por consiguiente nuestros objetivos específicos son:

  • Mantener la presencia ante la ONU como organización no gubernamental, con status consultivo con ECOSOC y UNICEF incrementando el número de socias.

  • Velar por el bien de mujeres, jóvenes, niños y ancianos.

  • Elevar el nivel de la mujer en Israel.

  • Contribuir a la reducción de la brecha social.

  • Ayudar en la absorción y adaptación al país de los nuevos inmigrantes.

  • Proporcionar apoyo psicológico, moral y legal en caso de violencia intrafamiliar.

  • Propiciar la difusión de la cultura judía como una guía del pasado y como base para una activa participación del presente.

  • Reforzar el vínculo entre los judíos del mundo y del Estado de Israel.

  • Impulsar la labor social de los jóvenes de las diferentes escuelas judeomexicanas.

  • Contribuir a la educación en escuelas judeomexicanas mediante becas escolares.

  • Amueblado de escuelas de escasos recursos en México.

En la medida que WIZO MÉXICO está integrada por mujeres judeomexicanas conscientes de que las necesidades de la comunidad judía y de México también requieren de atenciones educativas y sociales, nuestra federación ha extendido sus labores al ofrecimiento de una beca anual para un niño de primaria de las escuelas judías de la red escolar, entre ellas, a la institución especializada Kadima que atiende a personas de cualquier edad, con necesidades específicas.

Con respecto a México, las actividades se orientan al amueblado de escuelas de escasos recursos en zonas marginadas y brindar a los padres de los niños de dichas escuelas capacitación para la formación de sus hijos, mediante conferencias anuales con nuestras compañeras especializadas en desarrollo humano y al festejo del Día del Niño. Asimismo, se colabora en el voluntariado de la Estancia de Bienestar y Desarrollo Infantil "Rosario Castellanos" -en conjunto con el Consejo Mexicano de Mujeres Israelitas- y en el Centro de Rehabilitación Integral para niños y jóvenes con diferentes discapacidades. También se ayuda a la mejora de hospitales y al ser declarada en el país alguna zona en situación de desastre, siempre está presente la cooperación de WIZO a través de la ayuda humanitaria de la Comunidad judía.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor