Dear Aurora and all the WIZO Mexico members,

I will gladly participate in your worldwide Tehilim event. This is such a great initiative and I am happy that you are doing it again despite the difficult times we are facing.

Now more than ever we need to support each other and strengthen our bonds of sisterhood.

I am sure that this will be an uplifting and spiritual experience for all. Thank you for all that you do for WIZO and kol hakavod for this initiative. Warm regards,

Esther Mor

Presidents Office,

World WIZO