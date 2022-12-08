Inicio Comunidad Boletines Comunitarios Se solicitan donadores de sangre tipo A+ para Michelle Selechnik Sabbaj ComunidadBoletines Comunitarios Se solicitan donadores de sangre tipo A+ para Michelle Selechnik Sabbaj Por Central de Noticias DiarioJudío - Dic 8, 2022 169 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Se solicitan donadores de sangre tipo A+ para Michelle Selechnik Sabbaj Favor de dirigirse al Hospital ABC, habitación 328. Favor de presentarse mínimo 4 horas en ayuno y sin haber tomado medicamentos.