¿Te perdiste la Conmemoración del Levantamiento del Gueto de Varsovia el miércoles pasado?

Este año volvimos oficialmente en vivo, en persona y bajo el cielo abierto en la piedra en Riverside Park. Como prometimos, obtuvimos un buen video, así que ahora es tu oportunidad de verlo. Este programa es de una hora y 51 minutos, con charlas y lecturas de:

00:00:00 Welcome, Marcel Kshensky, Chair

00:08:37 S’vet zikh fun tsvaygl – Shifee Losacco

00:13:54 Address, Jeffrey Shandler

00:19:58 Di Lererin Mire – Elye Palevsky

00:32:31 Yid, du partisan – Menachem Fox

00:36:01 Address, Irena Klepfisz

00:56:34 Greetings from the Bund, Melbourne (Yiddish)

00:58:26 Greetings from POLIN Museum, Warsaw (English)

01:00:05 Greetings from Open Republic, Warsaw (English)

01:01:17 Greetings from ICUF Argentina (English)

01:02:43 Greetings from the Swedish Yiddish Association (Yiddish)

(Stockholm Yiddish Choir sings Mir lebn eybik)

01:05:03 Der Yugnt-himen – Joanne Borts

01:08:38 Address, Mindy Spiegel

01:29:38 Fun Morgn on – Esti

01:32:10 Mayn shvester Khaye – Daniella Rabbani

01:38:02 from Wlodka Blitt’s “Surviving in Warsaw” – Lily Pazner

01:46:37 Zog nit keyn mol (The Partisan Song)

01:48:28 Di Shvue (The Anthem of the Bund)

01:51:40 Laying of flowers at der shteyn