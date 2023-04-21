¿Te perdiste la Conmemoración del Levantamiento del Gueto de Varsovia el miércoles pasado?

Por:
¿Te perdiste la Conmemoración del Levantamiento del Gueto de Varsovia el miércoles pasado?

Velo ahora en línea

Este año volvimos oficialmente en vivo, en persona y bajo el cielo abierto en la piedra en Riverside Park. Como prometimos, obtuvimos un buen video, así que ahora es tu oportunidad de verlo. Este programa es de una hora y 51 minutos, con charlas y lecturas de:

00:00:00 Welcome, Marcel Kshensky, Chair
00:08:37 S’vet zikh fun tsvaygl – Shifee Losacco
00:13:54 Address, Jeffrey Shandler
00:19:58 Di Lererin Mire – Elye Palevsky
00:32:31 Yid, du partisan – Menachem Fox
00:36:01 Address, Irena Klepfisz
00:56:34 Greetings from the Bund, Melbourne (Yiddish)
00:58:26 Greetings from POLIN Museum, Warsaw (English)
01:00:05 Greetings from Open Republic, Warsaw (English)
01:01:17 Greetings from ICUF Argentina (English)
01:02:43 Greetings from the Swedish Yiddish Association (Yiddish)
(Stockholm Yiddish Choir sings Mir lebn eybik)
01:05:03 Der Yugnt-himen – Joanne Borts
01:08:38 Address, Mindy Spiegel
01:29:38 Fun Morgn on – Esti
01:32:10 Mayn shvester Khaye – Daniella Rabbani
01:38:02 from Wlodka Blitt’s “Surviving in Warsaw” – Lily Pazner
01:46:37 Zog nit keyn mol (The Partisan Song)
01:48:28 Di Shvue (The Anthem of the Bund)
01:51:40 Laying of flowers at der shteyn


