Diario Judío México - Join us as we kick off a special five-part book discussion series focusing on the immigrant experience through the lens of Yiddish literature. The Yiddish Book Center’s “Coming to America” Reading and Discussion program at the LA City Libraries aims to engage teens and adults in thinking about immigrants’ experiences when encountering America: In what ways do immigrants change America, and in what ways does America change immigrants?

Studio City Branch will host a discussion of Enemies, a Love Story by Isaac Bashevis Singer on Saturday, February 29, 3:30 PM. This event is free and open to the public.

Copies can be borrowed from the branch or checked out from the library as holdings allow. This book discussion will be facilitated by local Yiddish scholar Miri Koral, CEO and Founding Director of the California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language.