YAAANA Yiddish

Teachers' Committee Meeting

Sunday, April 18, 3 p.m. PDT (6 p.m. EDT, 11:00 p.m. in the U.K.).

Rebbecca Margolis developed an intermediate course that teaches language and history simultaneously by exposing the students to authentic texts from early to more modern sources. We will discuss this and other ways we can embed cultural history into language teaching. This event is for Yiddish educators only and is conducted in Yiddish.

Free Event!

Online Event

History of Yiddish Literature

Sundays, starting on April 11th at 11:30 a.m. PDT (2:30 p.m. EDT, 7:30 p.m. in the U.K., 8:30 p.m. in most of Europe, 9:30 p.m. in Israel)

$25 for an individual class and $150 for a 7-class package.

Online Event

During the seven lectures, you will meet the most significant Yiddish poets and writers of the 19-20th centuries. But more importantly, you will understand the main processes and movements in the development of Yiddish literature. This course will be interesting both for absolute beginners and for those ones who are already familiar with Yiddish fiction. Everyone will leave the course with a solid basis of new knowledge. You will find Yiddish writers and poets who might be specially interesting for you and will be able to build your own Yiddish reading shelf. This lecture series will be conducted in English.

Intergenerational Mishpokhe

Song Workshop

Sunday, April 11th, 2-3:30 p.m. PDT (5 p.m. EDT, 10 p.m. in the U.K., 11 p.m. in most of Europe, 12 a.m. in Israel).

$25 for the live session on Zoom + unlimited access to the recording.

Online Event

Join Naomi Miller, professional singer, song writer, and Yiddish instructor in an intergenerational Yiddish song workshop session about mishpokhe. She will teach songs about members of the family, including parents, grandparents, children, and more. All the lyrics will be available on PowerPoint with transliteration and translation. Come and bring your mishpokhe, this is an event for all age groups! You do not need to speak Yiddish to enjoy this event!

