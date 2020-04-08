Diario Judío México - A Yiddishized Passover Seyder (translation provided).

Meet our Board members, teachers, and volunteers! Enjoy a heymisher 40-min Seyder and learn Yiddish Peysakh vocabulary!

When: Thursday, April 9th, 11 a.m, PDT (2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. in Europe, 9 p.m. in Israel)

Cost: free! (donations encouraged at https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/)

Registration: please email us at [email protected]

to access the Zoom link. Due to security reasons, all guests must be registered.

***

Klezmer, Matse and Maror

Yale Strom will look at the history of the songs melodies sung during the Passover Seder.

When: Monday, April 13th, at 12 p.m. PDT, 3 p.m. EDT, 9 p.m. in Europe, and 10 p.m. in Israel

Cost: a $15 donation at https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Registration: Please email [email protected] or call 619-719-1776. Zoom link available upon registration. Due to security reasons, all guests must be registered.

Instructor: Yale Strom

***

Yingele Ringele at the Sea of Reeds (a Yiddish Fantasy Novel)

25 years before Tolkien published Lord of the Rings, Leon Elbe published his classic Yiddish fantasy novel, Yingele Ringele (Lad of the Ring) (1929). We will read a chapter of Elbe’s fantasy masterpiece, in which a little boy with a magic ring travels back through time to escort the Jewish people out of slavery in Egypt. We’ll learn about the origins of this novel as a magazine serial for Yiddish-speaking children in 1920s New York City, and we’ll discuss its role within the forgotten history of Yiddish fantasy literature. Participants will gain access to an unpublished English translation of Chapter 12, At the Sea of Reeds, along with a recording of the original Yiddish.The 45-minute presentation will conclude with 15 minutes of questions and answers.

When: Tuesday, April 14th, at 12 p.m. PDT (3 p.m. EDT, 4 p.m. in Europe,10 p.m. in Israel)

Cost: This is a donation-based event. Min. $5 donation to YAAANA lecturers is encouraged:

https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Registration: please email us at [email protected] Registration is obligatory.

Instructor: Dr. Samantha Zerin

***

Special Yom Hashoa Event with Yale Strom & Elisabeth Schwartz

A class and a concert dedicated to Shoa Music

When: Monday, April 21st, at 12 p.m. PDT, 3 p.m. EDT, 9 p.m. in Europe, and 10 p.m. in Israel

Cost: a $15 donation at https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Registration: Please email [email protected] or call 619-719-1776. Zoom, link available upon registration. Due to security reasons, all guests must be registered.

Instructors: Yale Strom and Elisabeth Schwartz

***

Klezmer and the Roma: The Interaction Between the Jewish and Gypsy Musicians Before, During and After WWII.

Learn about Jewish musicians who played in Roma bands and spoke fluent Romani and Roma who played in klezmer bands who spoke fluent Yiddish.

When: Monday, April 27th, at 12 p.m. PDT, 3 p.m. EDT, 9 p.m. in Europe, and 10 p.m. in Israel

Cost: a $15 donation at https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Registration: Please email [email protected] or call 619-719-1776. Zoom link available upon registration. Due to security reasons, all guests must be registered.

Instructor: Yale Strom

***

Yiddish for Intermediate Students – a new class series

When: The first class will take place on Wednesday, April 15th, at 11 a.m. PDT, 2 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. in Europe, and 9 p.m. in Israel

Cost: a $15 donation for a 1.5 hour class at: https://www.jewcer.org/project/yaaana/

Registration: Please email [email protected] or call 619-719-1776. Zoom link available upon registration. Due to security reasons, all guests must be registered.

Instructor: Tanja Yakovleva

***

We are looking forward to yiddishizing you in April!

A freylekhn, gezuntn un zisn Peysakh!

Have a sweet, healthy, and happy Passover!

The YAAANA Team

www.yaaana.org