It is so sad and upsetting to see groups of Americans waiving Palestinian flags and endorsing the massacre on innocent people in Israel, which began this week with Simcha Torah. Human life is of no value to them and makes it easy for them to murder civilians, even women, children, the elderly. It is not conscionable that there are people (Americans in particular) who would fly the Palestinian flag, thereby endorsing the attack and justify it by “the dumbest reason” that their people have been under “occupation”. That is not their land to begin with and they were given back by the Israelis years ago the land with their productive settlements. Of course, the Gazans destroyed that instead of making beneficial use. Gaza under the

voted-in leadership of Hamas has been free of Jews for decades and still has not made any improvements to their lifestyle, just the opposite.

Primordially, the Gaza citizens who voted for Hamas, who celebrate the killing of Jews repeatedly, and have received payments from Hamas as family of terrorists. They sure are complicit and Israel will no longer accept excuses as to why not to attack back. No reasons can be given by anyone or any country why Israel should hold back and not retaliate. The

Palestinians’ savage entry to Israel and committing atrocities on innocent civilians will be stopped now and forever. Gaza and Hamas must no longer be tolerated.

To see University students such as those of Harvard Schools of Divinity and other groups ally themselves with Hamas is an aberration, and they should be removed from school, no questions ask. Their concepts of civility are wrong, and they will never be able to produce anything positive for our country. “Teachers”: like Cornel West a lunatic antisemite still allowed to teach is nuts.

Then you have the 8 unworthy, miserable congresspeople who hate Jews and Israel. This is revolting and doesn’t say much for the people who elected them unless they are all Jew haters. If they are not, soon hopefully, they will be able to kick them out of their seats. The entire Congress should boot them out.

In the meantime, after Penn State University fiasco of last month inviting antisemites, they are now reevaluating

their program.

Qatar a real serious problem that has to be dealt with and removed from having an embassy, at least in the US.

We can’t leave behind mentioning the LA Times, a cynical antisemitic newspaper who had the chutzpah of placing on their front page the picture of an injured Palestinian child instead of all the massacred adults and children in Israel.

In addition, we don’t forget CNN which as always (along with Wolf Blitzer) can’t ever quiet down their antisemitic views

or at least denounce it.

Pablo Nankin, MD

: “El 7 de octubre, 2023, la Unión Internacional de Eruditos Musulmanes (IUMS), con sede y financiación en Qatar, emitió una declaración firmada por su presidente, Salim Segaf Al-Jufri, y su secretario general, ‘Ali Al-Qaradaghi, que llamó a «A la operación «Tormenta de Al-Aqsa» (también llamada «Diluvio de Al-Aqsa») lanzada por Hamás contra Israel es un «progreso efectivo» y «obligatorio de la resistencia legítima». La declaración enfatiza además que los musulmanes tienen el deber religioso de apoyar a sus hermanos y hermanas «en toda Palestina, especialmente en Al-Aqsa, Jerusalén y Gaza».