I was honored to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier upon landing in Berlin tonight.

I thanked the President for his long-standing friendship and courageous support of Israel.

We discussed urgent issues on the security, economic, health and political agendas pic.twitter.com/8ikOl87svY

— גבי אשכנזי – Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) 26 de agosto de 2020