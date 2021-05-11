We have been saddened and shocked by the number of attacks on perpetrated by West Bankers and in the last few days. The reason for this seems clear as the PLO President Abbas has been an instigator with his speeches that Palestinians fight Israelis to the death or ”it is ok to kill Jews” and he gives full support for Palestinian rioting.

What better excuse for a dictator like Abbas who has again canceled Palestinian elections, to distract the people from his failures by escalating the riots against Israelis. The people of the West Bank must demand that Abbas step down and hold real elections, this may avoid further escalations of mistrust against all parties.

The Jew-hatred in America is perpetuated by Sanders, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. I must remind the reader that the Tlaib family lives in Ramallah and apparently has not indicated a desire to move away such as to the USA where Tlaib is a congressperson. Can we possibly say that another explanation would be that her mother is the prisoner of the Abbas government? Is it also possible therefore making Tlaib a mouthpiece of the PLO?

Tlaib suggests that is setting fire to" Palestinian" areas when in fact the contrary happened a few months ago and again now. The least a member of Congress should do is stay with the truth and watch the news to see all the fires within coming across from Gaza.

What a mistake Ariel Sharon made with good intentions when he gave Gaza back to the Gazans with the hope that will in return obtain peace.

Neither Biden nor anyone from his administration no one has called on the West Bankers and Gazans to de-escalate the situation, they are giving the "Palestinians" free rein to the chaos against As per usual, it is always easier to criticize or blame .

