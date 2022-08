This year marked my fifth time participating in the Maccabiah Games in Israel; I have also participated in four Maccabi Pan- American games and one Maccabi European game.

In this Maccabiah, I participated as a coach for the Futsal Mexico +45 team. We had an excellent Maccabiah and won the silver medal — we lost to Israel in penalty shoot-outs.

I am very proud of my team, which achieved something historic by reaching the finals.

I also had the pleasure of watching my son Itai represent the Futsal Mexico open team.

They had a great Maccabiah: they earned a bronze medal after unfortunately losing to Great Britain



We love the Maccabiah and what it represents.

The Maccabiah Games have been an incredible sports experience for us, given the high level of competition, the intensive training and the expectation of winning! In addition, the pleasure derived from attending the games in Israel allowed us to visit Jerusalem and enjoy the beaches and restaurants of Tel Aviv.

Thanks to these games, we are able to come with our families and enjoy not only Israel, but what Israel Bonds has done for the State of Israel.

All of this was possible due to the wonderful people who headed the Maccabiah in Israel as well as in Mexico, our great sports club (CDI), and the Mexican Maccabiah committee, headed by Victor Goldner and Gabriel Shanon.

We look forward to the Pan American games in Buenos Aires 2023, which I am sure will have a very big Mexican delegation.

Itai Bar-On

Mexico



Israel was an exceptional host

This Maccabiah Games was very different from all others. To begin with, the Covid-19 pandemic stopped many of us from giving it our all, but nevertheless we always faced the opportunity with professionalism and tons

of desire to compete.

Israel was an exceptional host, providing an excellent Maccabiah; without a doubt it was very special, and one we´ll remember forever.

Thank you very much, Israel. We´ll see you again in 2025!