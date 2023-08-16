Letters to the Editor

Day after day, week after week, year after year, the supposed United Nations have repeatedly passed discriminatory judgment on the State of Israel, no matter the situation or issue.
Despite all the positive advancements and inventions Israel has brought to the world, such as in Medicine, Culture, Technology, and Science, as well as the valuable assistance they have provided to other nations, the UN continues to admonish Israel. Just recently, this small nation has provided emergency assistance to put out fires in Cyprus, previously in Haiti, helping Africa with their water problems with new methods (drip system) so they can utilize an excellent and cheap mechanism for their water supply.
The UN function seems to be to chastise Israel by ignoring all the trauma Israel’s neighbors exercise on Israel; the amount of suffering inflicted, the number of surprise attacks and killing plus terrorism caused by the UN Lovers, the so-called “Palestinians.” Their level of production and help to society are equal to ZERO.
Why they don’t have to produce? The answer is simple, the UN and similar agencies make sure they get billions of $ in AID so that they can do it, not even provide for their own, unless they are terrorist then them or their families get paid.
It appears that this week something is changing. Gaza Strip residents are demonstrating against Hamas. It’s about time considering their beautiful location with great beaches can attract and start a whole new industry of tourism. Sadly, this has been undermined by savages.
Hezbollah is tempting Israel by throwing bombs at Israel utilizing “sleeping sites” across the border. What will happen? Israel will retaliate, and the useless and antisemitic UN will again chastise Israel because it is defending itself against these horrific incursions.
The UN and its cronies go as far as claiming that the so-called Palestinians lived in Israel before the Jews.
The UN has been advised that its functions are useless. Why would any country pay dues to this antisemitic and anti-civilized, anti-democratic organization?
Pablo Nankin, MD
Comparte en Redes Sociales
Acerca de Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins
Artículos Relacionados: