South Africa Rugby

What a pitiful country South Africa has become. I agree that it was a real apartheid country in which black people were not permitted in white areas, nor to associate with the white people.

I’m astonished that in your society you people who have suffered would play the game of blaming a true Democracy, such as Israel, for something that even an antisemite knows is false.

Do you know that there are 100,000 or so blacks in Israel who along with all non-black citizens having the same rights? Aren’t you also aware that in Israel in trains, buses, etc. everyone sits next to another human being whether being white, black, yellow, Muslim,Jew, or Christian?

Therefore, I ask who are the antisemites who voted against having Israel participate

in a Rugby tournament. Now that is APARTHEID! See the picture of the

the Israeli Rugby team black and white.

By the way, did your second-rate country send help to Turkey or Syria after the earthquake this week? Of course not. ISRAEL DID.

As of 2022, around 18.2 million people in South Africa lived in extreme poverty, with the poverty threshold at 1.90 U.S. dollars daily. This meant approximately 123,000 more people were pushed into poverty compared to 2021. Morevoer, the headcount was forecast to increase in the coming years. By 2025, around 18.5 million South Africans will live on a maximum of 1.90 U.S. dollars per day.

Pablo Nankin, MD

