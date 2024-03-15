British Film director Jonathan Glazer of “The Zone of Interest” & his anti-Israel discourse

An anti-Israel and self- hating Jew, Jonathan Glazer won an Oscar as director for his international foreign film “Zone of Interest”, which relates to the

Holocaust. Instead of an acceptance speech, he chose to read his discourse whereby he refutes his Jewishness and the Holocaust, right here where 4-500,000 Jews live. He is arrogant, untruthful, demeaning, disparaging, and lacks knowledge of the history of the Jews in their own land as well as what he referred to as the “occupation” although not a single Jew lives in Gaza. He compares the Jews to Nazis, in the defense of their nation, instead of speaking about the Hamas terrorists and their followers who massacred civilians in the most barbaric, inhuman, maniacal way possible. He must be a coward to go along with the protestors. His brutal statement of how Jews are perpetrating what was done by the Germans of the Holocaust is so offensive and hurtful to the Holocaust survivors.