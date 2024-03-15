British Film director Jonathan Glazer of “The Zone of Interest” & his anti-Israel discourse

An anti-Israel and self- hating Jew, Jonathan Glazer won an Oscar as director for his international foreign film “Zone of Interest”, which relates to the
Holocaust. Instead of an acceptance speech, he chose to read his discourse whereby he refutes his Jewishness and the Holocaust, right here where 4-500,000 Jews live. He is arrogant, untruthful, demeaning, disparaging, and lacks knowledge of the history of the Jews in their own land as well as what he referred to as the “occupation” although not a single Jew lives in Gaza. He compares the Jews to Nazis, in the defense of their nation, instead of speaking about the Hamas terrorists and their followers who massacred civilians in the most barbaric, inhuman, maniacal way possible. He must be a coward to go along with the protestors. His brutal statement of how Jews are perpetrating what was done by the Germans of the Holocaust is so offensive and hurtful to the Holocaust survivors.
I would expect that our famous Jewish creator of the Shoah Foundation, Mr. Steven Spielberg would take a stand and speak up about this! Just even tell us how you feel. He certainly was at the Oscars and saw and heard Mr. Glazer’s unrequested and distasteful commentary, to say the least.
It is hard to imagine that a movie director can be ignorant to the degree that he must resort to anti-Israel remarks without checking on the facts
and discovering the truth. Rumor has it that Glazer’s two companions are in accordance with his speech, otherwise, they should have kicked him in the ass and made him stop or politely wait and then refute him, but no such reaction was evident.
There were several artists who wore red buttons having a red hand and a heart on it. It was not simply a cease/fire pin. The red hand symbolizes a 2000 horrific event in Ramallah imprinted on the minds of Israelis and Palestinians. It is a symbol of Palestinian terrorism in which they lynched, killed and tore out the organs of Israelis and as a picture shows proudly stood at a window showing off their bloody hands.
Now I say the following to all the Hollywood celebrities, those who applaud, regardless of the intention or meaning of anything said and those who wore red buttons. If you want the Gaza war stopped, then demand that the creators of the disaster in the Middle East (ongoing for years with their leaders not keeping or accepting any peace treaty offered) to STOP the war by surrendering and returning the hostages. THEY WILL NOT WIN. AM ISRAEL CHAI !
Pablo Nankin, MD
British Film director Jonathan Glazer attends “The Zone of Interest”
