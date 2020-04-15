Diario Judío México - At the start of WWII, 20,000 Jewish refugees made it to the cosmopolitan city of Shanghai, even as the revolution was raging in China and the Japanese were about to occupy the city. Please join us for this fascinating story of resilience, historic turmoil, hardship, kinship and compassion, featuring our distinguished guest Dvir Bar-Gal, an Israeli TV creator and photojournalist who has made Shanghai his home since 2011. For more information, visit the California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language website on http://www.yiddishinstitute.org, and check out Dvir Br-Gal’s project at http://www.shanghai-jews.com/1.htm