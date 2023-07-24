El sonido del silencio (versión yiddish)

Lyrics and translation:

אין טונקלקייט איך זיץ אליין

In darkness I sit by myself

עלנד איינזאם ווי א שטיין

alone and lonely as a stone

מיין מח רודערט, מיין געדאנקן רוישט

my mind a stir, my thoughts a rustle

צובראכן און פון זיך זעלבסט איינטוישט

broken and self-conflicted

א צומישעניש און חשכות נעמט מיך ארום

confusion and darkness engulf me

אומעטום

everywhere

פון יעדער זייט, פון יעדער ווינקל

from all sides, from all corners.

איך ווייס ניט וועלכע זייט צו גיין

I know not in which direction to turn

ניטאמאל קען איך בלייבן שטיין

I can’t seem to keep my composure

עס דרוקט מיר און ס’איז ביטער אויפן הארץ

I feel pressed and with bitterness in my heart

וואו איך קוק זע איך נאר חושך, שווארץ

wherever I turn I see darkness, blackness

ווי קריכט מען פון דעם שווערן מצב ארויס

how does one crawl out of this difficult situation?

כ’האלט עס נישט אויס

I can’t bear

מער צו זיין אין דער טונקל

to remain in this darkness any longer.

מיין ברודער הער נאר וואס איך זאג

My brother! Listen to what I say:

ביסט נישט דער איינציגסטער אין פּלאג

you’re not the only one in this plague

יעדער האט זיך זיין אייגן לאסט

everyone carries their own burden

דעם שווערן צייט ווען אויפן הארץ עס רייסט

the difficult time when the heart feels shredded

צייטן ווען די ליכטיקייט איז פארשטעלט

times when the light is concealed

אזוי גייט דער וועלט

that’s how the world goes

מען דארף אבער אנגיין, אלעמאל

but we must move on, always.

יא דו ביסט גערעכט, ס’איז שווער

Yes, you’re right, it’s difficult

פיל מאל מ’פילט מ’קען נישט מער

many times we feel that we can’t any longer

אבער כאטש די אויגן זענען פארטרערט

but despite the fact that the eyes are teary

דארף מען וויסן אז ס’איז אלץ באשערט

we must know that everything is predestined

און לטובה פאר אונזער גוט’ס אויף אונז עס קומט

and happens upon us for our good

און ס’איז באשטימט

and it’s all destined

פונקטליך ווי און ווען מיט א צאל

precisely how, to whom, and how much.

עס וועט נישט נעמען נאך צו לאנג

It won’t take too much longer

געדענק ס’איז נאר א דורכגאנג

remember, it’s only a passage

אפילו נאך דעם טונקלסטן נאכט

even after the darkest night

שיינט די פרימארגן אויף און לייכט

the dawn shines and lights,

עס וועט נאך קומן א צייט וואס דו וועסט לאכן פון דיין צער

a time will yet come when you will laugh at your pain

און דערפאר

and hence

שטארק זיך שוין יעצט, און גיי אן ווייטער

strengthen yourself already now, and move on forward!

MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS

Produced and Directed by Itzik Grobis

Filmed and edited by Yaacov Salem

Production and Management Shlomi Cohen

Strategic Consultant Yaacov Abitbol

Production Coordinator David Kashmacher

Set Producer Shmulik Weingarten

Gryffman Yossi Weitzman

Lighting and Grip Glickson

Art Studio 2

SONG CREDITS

Chaim Shlomo

MAYESZ

Sound of Silence in Yiddish

Composed by Simon and Garfunkel

Lyrics Shragi Lichter

Music producing and back vocals David Taub

Piano Achia Cohen Aloro

Cello Maya Belsitzman

Recorded at Tenor Studio – Michael Tzi

Mix and Mastering Ronen Hillel

HOSHEN PRODUCTIONS

על הפסנתר אחיה כהן אלורו. מציג בקליפ, אביו האיש הנדיר הפסנתרן הידוע אריאל כהן אלורו.

הפקה ייצוג וניהול ניו מדיה: HOSHEN-ZOAB Entertainment