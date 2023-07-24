El sonido del silencio (versión yiddish)

Lyrics and translation:
אין טונקלקייט איך זיץ אליין
In darkness I sit by myself
עלנד איינזאם ווי א שטיין
alone and lonely as a stone
מיין מח רודערט, מיין געדאנקן רוישט
my mind a stir, my thoughts a rustle
צובראכן און פון זיך זעלבסט איינטוישט
broken and self-conflicted
א צומישעניש און חשכות נעמט מיך ארום
confusion and darkness engulf me
אומעטום
everywhere
פון יעדער זייט, פון יעדער ווינקל
from all sides, from all corners.
איך ווייס ניט וועלכע זייט צו גיין
I know not in which direction to turn
ניטאמאל קען איך בלייבן שטיין
I can’t seem to keep my composure
עס דרוקט מיר און ס’איז ביטער אויפן הארץ
I feel pressed and with bitterness in my heart
וואו איך קוק זע איך נאר חושך, שווארץ
wherever I turn I see darkness, blackness
ווי קריכט מען פון דעם שווערן מצב ארויס
how does one crawl out of this difficult situation?
כ’האלט עס נישט אויס
I can’t bear
מער צו זיין אין דער טונקל
to remain in this darkness any longer.
מיין ברודער הער נאר וואס איך זאג
My brother! Listen to what I say:
ביסט נישט דער איינציגסטער אין פּלאג
you’re not the only one in this plague
יעדער האט זיך זיין אייגן לאסט
everyone carries their own burden
דעם שווערן צייט ווען אויפן הארץ עס רייסט
the difficult time when the heart feels shredded
צייטן ווען די ליכטיקייט איז פארשטעלט
times when the light is concealed
אזוי גייט דער וועלט
that’s how the world goes
מען דארף אבער אנגיין, אלעמאל
but we must move on, always.
יא דו ביסט גערעכט, ס’איז שווער
Yes, you’re right, it’s difficult
פיל מאל מ’פילט מ’קען נישט מער
many times we feel that we can’t any longer
אבער כאטש די אויגן זענען פארטרערט
but despite the fact that the eyes are teary
דארף מען וויסן אז ס’איז אלץ באשערט
we must know that everything is predestined
און לטובה פאר אונזער גוט’ס אויף אונז עס קומט
and happens upon us for our good
און ס’איז באשטימט
and it’s all destined
פונקטליך ווי און ווען מיט א צאל
precisely how, to whom, and how much.
עס וועט נישט נעמען נאך צו לאנג
It won’t take too much longer
געדענק ס’איז נאר א דורכגאנג
remember, it’s only a passage
אפילו נאך דעם טונקלסטן נאכט
even after the darkest night
שיינט די פרימארגן אויף און לייכט
the dawn shines and lights,
עס וועט נאך קומן א צייט וואס דו וועסט לאכן פון דיין צער
a time will yet come when you will laugh at your pain
און דערפאר
and hence
שטארק זיך שוין יעצט, און גיי אן ווייטער
strengthen yourself already now, and move on forward!
MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS
Produced and Directed by Itzik Grobis
Filmed and edited by Yaacov Salem
Production and Management Shlomi Cohen
Strategic Consultant Yaacov Abitbol
Production Coordinator David Kashmacher
Set Producer Shmulik Weingarten
Gryffman Yossi Weitzman
Lighting and Grip Glickson
Art Studio 2
SONG CREDITS
Chaim Shlomo
MAYESZ
Sound of Silence in Yiddish
Composed by Simon and Garfunkel
Lyrics Shragi Lichter
Music producing and back vocals David Taub
Piano Achia Cohen Aloro
Cello Maya Belsitzman
Recorded at Tenor Studio – Michael Tzi
Mix and Mastering Ronen Hillel
HOSHEN PRODUCTIONS
על הפסנתר אחיה כהן אלורו. מציג בקליפ, אביו האיש הנדיר הפסנתרן הידוע אריאל כהן אלורו.
הפקה ייצוג וניהול ניו מדיה: HOSHEN-ZOAB Entertainment
