En amistad y gratitud, el filósofo Antonio Escudero Ríos conversa con la Ingeniera y abogada Dª Mercedes Gil García sobre la cuestión judía.

<< A nuestras hermanas “in memoriam”, Dª Angela Gil García que nos dejó el 5 de marzo 2023 y Dª Isabel Escudero Ríos que se fue el 6 de marzo 2016, siempre en nuestro recuerdo>>.

<< To our sisters “in memoriam”, Ms. Angela Gil García who left us on March 5, 2023 and Ms. Isabel Escudero Ríos who left on March 6, 2016, always in our memory>>.

1 – ¿Le parece contradictorio que un pueblo tan definido como el judío se haya constituido sobre unos caminos hechos al andar?

1 – Does it seem contradictory to you that a people as defined as the Jews have been constituted on paths made by walking?

Decía Amos Oz, un célebre escritor israelí: “Allí donde la guerra se llama paz, donde la opresión y la persecución se consideran actos para la seguridad, y dónde el asesinato se llama liberación, la profanación de la lengua precede y prepara la profanación de la vida y la dignidad. Al final, el Estado, el régimen, la clase o las ideas permanecen intactas mientras se destroza la vida humana”.

Con la reflexión anterior podemos hacer un breve resumen de la historia que ya todos sabemos y es que el pueblo judío se constituyó de por sí como pueblo elegido de Di-s, con o sin territorio, que tenía y tiene como misión dar la luz al mundo a través del amor entre los unos y los otros. El pueblo judío ha evolucionado, avanzado y se ha ido constituyendo en un camino a veces pedregoso, pero con determinación y firmeza. Su andadura en la senda de su propia historia ha sido llena ésta de adversidades y persecuciones, desde invasiones asíricas en 720 a. C, la huida de Egipto con su apertura del Mar Rojo, hasta el Holocausto reciente.

Por ello no es contradictorio, todo lo contrario, las vicisitudes en el recorrido son lo que hacen que la gente conecte, creen vínculo en fuertes lazos fundiéndose en una sola mente como colectivo grupal y así poder coordinarse en una asociación de concierto, concordia y avenencia conjunta para difundir al mundo la palabra de Di-s.

Cómo se ensamble la gente para la defensa de sus derechos depende de la luz u oscuridad que en esos momentos imperen en sus corazones. Yo soy como Sta. Teresa de Jesús que nunca se inscribiría a una guerra y sí patrocinaría la paz. Opino que todo en la vida se resuelve con sentimientos profundos de amor y solidaridad hacia los demás, si bien, comprendo al ser humano y porqué y cómo pueden existir otras sensaciones en sus expresiones desfavorables; que los hace fácilmente manejables.

En relación con el pueblo judío, hay algo que he contrastado y es que genéticamente, la mayoría de los judíos suelen ser buenas personas y, además, hay un % elevadísimo de altas capacidades intelectuales; motivo por el cual, han sabido labrarse un futuro en su camino, desarrollarse y enriquecerse a lo largo del mundo en todas sus estrategias posibles de supervivencia y superación hacia la alternancia de sucesos adversos a los que han tenido que sobreponerse como pueblo a lo largo de su historia.

Hay personas con linaje judío impresionantes, muy avanzadas y evolucionadas para sus tiempos que han dejado mucha creatividad a sus espaldas como Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, Scarlett Johansen, Joaquín Phoenix, Daniel Radcliffe, Harrison Ford, Tony Curtis, Sigmund Freud, Rosalind Franklin, Levi Strauss, Harry Houdini; Noam Chomsky, Arthur Miller, Carl Sagan, Calvin Klein, Paul Newman, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, Isaac Asimov, Franz Kafka, Woody Allen, Dustin Hoffman, Amy Winehouse, Anne Frank, Moisés, Jesucristo, etc.…

En tiempos de oscuridad es cuando cada ser en sí mismo tiene que aferrarse a su fe interior, a su propio discernimiento sin dejarse influenciar por la opinión pública; pero sobre todo debe sucumbir a la fuerza profunda de su dignidad humana, libertad y desarrollo pleno de su propia vida.

Amos Oz, a famous Israeli writer, said: “Where war is called peace, where oppression and persecution are considered acts for security, and where murder is called liberation, the desecration of language precedes and prepares the desecration of life and dignity. In the end, the State, the regime, the class, or the ideas remain intact while human life is destroyed.

With the previous reflection we can make a summary of the history that we all know and that is that the Jewish people constituted themselves as the chosen people of G-d, with or without territory, whose mission was and is to give birth to the world through love between one another. The Jewish people have evolved, advanced and have gradually established themselves on a path that is sometimes rocky, but with determination and firmness. His path along the path of his own history has been full of adversities and persecutions, from the Assyrian invasions in 720 BC. C, the escape from Egypt with its opening of the Red Sea, until the recent Holocaust.

For this reason, it is not contradictory, quite the contrary, the vicissitudes of the journey are what make people connect, create a bond in strong ties, merging into a single mind as a collective group and thus being able to coordinate in an association of concert, concord, and compromise. together to spread the word of G-d to the world.

How people assemble to defend their rights depends on the light or darkness that prevails in their hearts at that time. I am like St. Teresa of Jesus who would never sign up for a war and would sponsor peace. I believe that everything in life is resolved with deep feelings of love and solidarity towards others, although I understand the human being and why and how other sensations can exist in their unfavorable expressions, which makes them easily manageable.

In relation to the Jewish people, there is something that I have contrasted and that is that genetically, the majority of Jews tend to be good people and, in addition, there is a very high % of high intellectual capacities; reason for which, they have known how to carve out a future in their path, develop and enrich themselves throughout the world in all their possible strategies of survival and improvement towards the alternation of adverse events that they have had to overcome as a people throughout his story.

There are impressive people with Jewish ancestry, very advanced and evolved for their times who have left a lot of creativity behind them, such as Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand, Scarlett Johansen, Joaquin Phoenix, Daniel Radcliffe, Harrison Ford, Tony Curtis, Sigmund Freud, Rosalind Franklin, Levi Strauss, Harry Houdini; Noam Chomsky, Arthur Miller, Carl Sagan, Calvin Klein, Paul Newman, Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, Isaac Asimov, Franz Kafka, Woody Allen, Dustin Hoffman, Amy Winehouse, Anne Frank, Moses, Jesus Christ, etc…

In times of darkness is when each being must cling to their inner faith, to their own discernment without being influenced by public opinion; but above all he must succumb to the profound force of his human dignity, freedom and full development of his own life.

2 – Teniendo en cuenta que no hay pueblo como el judío que se haya constituido sobre las Escrituras como ley y mandato divino, ¿serían los profetas los primeros constructores de la historia –tal como la entendemos–no solo empujada desde atrás, sino reclamada desde delante, desde el futuro?

2 – Bearing in mind that there are no people like the Jew that has been constituted on the Scriptures as law and divine mandate, would the prophets be the first builders of history –as we understand it– not only pushed from behind, but claimed from behind? ahead, from the future?

Los verdaderos profetas no construyen la historia, explican el futuro desde el pasado que en ese momento es presente. El tiempo y el espacio se entrelazan como en un helicoide infinito de momentos repetitivos a veces, intuitivos otros. Tanto la ciencia como la espiritualidad están acordes en la existencia de mundos paralelos, otras realidades, otras dimensiones. Hay personas, profetas, clarividentes, etc.… que tienen acceso a otras existencias.

La intuición, que en una de sus vertientes es la inteligencia puesta a nuestro servicio para realizar cientos de miles de combinaciones en nuestro subconsciente conforme a la situación real de hechos futuros, es quien nos puede dar de todas las posibilidades, cual es la opción más probable.

¿Tú nunca has sentido dentro de ti que algo va a pasar y tienes rotunda seguridad, lo desees o no y sucede? Cuando has sentido eso, estaba operando en ti tu intuición, que es nuestra inteligencia suprema. En nuestro subconsciente es donde se producen la combinación de todas las probabilidades entre todos los conocimientos que tenemos ahí guardados; y nos da a veces, soluciones que, aunque son las más probables y lógicas dentro de los cálculos realizados en nuestro subconsciente, a nivel consciente no llegamos a comprender. Aún sin comprender por qué a nivel conscientes, sabemos que es y tenemos la firme convicción de que es, aun sin saber por qué es.

Pero imagina que existen personas que tienen acceso a momentos y espacios futuros. Y, además, hay individuos, que son los verdaderos profetas, que acceden a la palabra divina. Los tiempos de arriba no son los tiempos de aquí abajo, cuando arriba pasa un día, aquí hemos vivido a veces años, otras veces la comunicación es inmediata. En esa disincronía temporal que se produce a veces, es que hay sujetos que acceden a verdades futuras de nuestra tercera dimensión terrenal. Porque antes de materializarse, todo lo físico es pensado a nivel espiritual. Si accedemos al espíritu, podemos acceder a realidades futuras que todavía no se han materializado. Incluso si accedemos al espíritu es que podemos además crear nuestras realidades futuras. Y de esto saben bastante los expertos en marketing que utilizan nuestro subconsciente y mundos sutiles, para programarnos a nivel subconsciente e incluso subliminal menesteres que no necesitamos y así comprar a las empresas productos y servicios que no requerimos.

Aquellos profetas que contactan con lo divino, simplemente, tienen la oportunidad de ser conocedores de lo que se ha decidido que va a suceder; dado que, los profetas son enviados de Di-s a los hombres.

Todas las certezas materiales se crean desde entornos espirituales. Todos los seres humanos tenemos una conexión con un Yo Superior humano que conecta con todos nuestros cuerpos (el físico, el mental, el emocional, el astral y el energético). Hay sujetos que no están conectados con su Yo Superior, alejados de su alma, perdidos en la oscuridad; pero todos, tenemos la gran oportunidad de conectar con nuestros Yo Superiores humanos. Todos los yo Superiores humanos están conectados con la inmensa e infinita energía del Espíritu Santo conforme a la acepción de los creyentes y campo cuántico conforme a la definición de los neurocientíficos. Di-s es quien nos proporciona energía divina gracias al Espíritu Santo. Y es en el campo cuántico donde están todas las posibilidades futuras de los individuos y ahí se generan todas las longitudes de onda energéticas donde cada ser conecta con diferentes energías.

Cada ser decide con qué comunicar, si se acopla con energías negativas o positivas, y en virtud de las conexiones que realiza a nivel espiritual es como se produce su vida material en el planeta Tierra.

Los profetas, tienen la habilidad de situarse en estados alterados de conciencia donde pueden entroncarse fácil y continuamente con lo divino.

Esto no significa que los profetas construyen la historia, ni que la reclamen desde el futuro; significa que los profetas tienen acceso a decisiones de lo divino que se realizarán por encima de cualquier voluntad humana, y lo comunican, y si esa elección es buena y es que Di-s ha determinado instaurar el paraíso Celestial en el Planeta Tierra, iniciativa ya tomada, entonces bienvenidas estas profecías que nos dan luz y esperanza.

Las fuerzas oscuras, conocedoras de los deseos futuros de felicidad para todos, puede que quieran dar sus últimos coletazos de caos, porque tengan miedo a vivir en la luz, puesto que desconocen que, en la luz, hay lugar para todos.

The true prophets do not build history, they explain the future from the past that is present at that moment. Time and space intertwine as in an infinite helicoid of repetitive moments at times, intuitive others. Both science and spirituality agree on the existence of parallel worlds, other realities, other dimensions. There are people, prophets, clairvoyants, etc… who have access to other existences.

Intuition, which in one of its aspects is the intelligence placed at our service to carry out hundreds of thousands of combinations in our subconscious according to the real situation of future events, is the one who can give us of all the possibilities, which is the most likely.

Have you ever felt within yourself that something is going to happen, and you have resounding security, whether you want it or not and it happens? When you felt that, your intuition, which is our supreme intelligence, was operating in you. In our subconscious is where the combination of all the probabilities between all the knowledge that we have stored there are produced; and it sometimes gives us solutions that, although they are the most probable and logical within the calculations carried out in our subconscious, at a conscious level we do not understand. Even without understanding why at a conscious level, we know that it is, and we have the firm conviction that it is, even without knowing why it is.

But imagine that there are people who have access to future moments and spaces. And, furthermore, there are individuals, who are the true prophets, who access the divine word. The times above are not the times here below, when a day passes above, sometimes we have lived here for years, other times communication is immediate. In that temporary desynchrony that sometimes occurs, there are subjects who access future truths of our third earthly dimension. Because before materializing, everything physical is thought on a spiritual level. If we access the spirit, we can access future realities that have not yet materialized. Even if we access the spirit, we can also create our future realities. And marketing experts who use our subconscious and subtle worlds know a lot about this, to program us at a subconscious and even subliminal level things that we don’t need and thus buy products and services that we don’t require from companies.

Those prophets who contact the divine simply could be aware of what has been decided is going to happen; since, the prophets are sent from G-d to the men.

All material certainties are created from spiritual environments. All human beings have a connection with a human Higher Self that connects with all our bodies (physical, mental, emotional, astral, and energetic). There are subjects who are not connected with their Higher Self, far from their soul, lost in the dark; but all of us have the great opportunity to connect with our human Higher Selves. All human Higher Selves are connected to the immense and infinite energy of the Holy Spirit according to the meaning of believers and quantum field according to the definition of neuroscientists. G-d is the one who provides us with divine energy thanks to the Holy Spirit. And it is in the quantum field where all the future possibilities of individuals are and there all the energetic wavelengths are generated where each being connects with different energies.

Each being decides what to communicate with, if it is coupled with negative or positive energies, and by virtue of the connections it makes on a spiritual level, it is how its material life is produced on planet Earth.

Prophets could place themselves in altered states of consciousness where they can easily and continuously connect with the divine.

This does not mean that the prophets build history, nor that they claim it from the future; means that the prophets have access to decisions of the divine that will be carried out above any human will, and they communicate it, and if that choice is good and it is that G-d has determined to establish the Celestial paradise on Planet Earth, initiative already taken, then welcome these prophecies that give us light and hope.

The dark forces, aware of the future wishes of happiness for all, may want to give their last blows of chaos, because they are afraid to live in the light, since they are unaware that, in the light, there is a place for everyone.

3 – Parece que el pueblo judío, más que la reivindicación de un espacio ha estado buscando el tiempo, su tiempo, su historia, ¿es también ese su parecer?

3 – It seems that the Jewish people, more than claiming a space, have been looking for time, their time, their history, is that also your opinion?

Cierto es que el judaísmo es una religión que se centra en un Di-s verdadero y en que es el pueblo elegido de Di-s que buscó la tierra Prometida. En este sentido, es importante la historia propia del pueblo judío que reivindica constantemente. Ha sido un pueblo apátrida en continuo éxodo que no ha tenido ni siquiera tiempo de reivindicar a lo largo de su recorrido un espacio.

En este proceso de su propia historia existen tantos hostigamientos tan inimaginables como ciertos, y muchos intentos de reubicar a los judíos en un territorio; pero los espacios que se les concedían eran inhóspitos o los desecharon. El pueblo judío no quería un refugio o un lugar para ser confinados o controlados, quieren su propio estado, aquél que Di-s prometió, la Tierra prometida. Por ello reivindicar un espacio, es reivindicar su historia y las promesas que tuvieron.

Así es, según el Éxodo (23:31), Di-s fija la Tierra prometida desde el mar Rojo hasta el mar de los filisteos y desde el desierto hasta el río Éufrates.

También en el Génesis (15:18) Yahvé le indica a Abraham “a tu descendencia daré esta tierra, desde el río de Egipto hasta el río grande, el Éufrates”. fin de

Conforme a los historiadores, Israel fue un Estado independiente entre el siglo X y el VII a. C. Con la muerte de Salomón, el país se dividió en dos reinos: el de Israel y el de Judá; invadidos después por asirios, babilonios y persas.

Muchos hebreos abandonaron Palestina y se distribuyeron por el mundo. Theodor Herzl fue quien defendió la creación del pueblo judío en Palestina, para establecerse como nación con sus derechos.

Siempre ha existido persecución de los judíos y tras estas, una renovación conciencia para intentar eliminar el estigma del antisemitismo.

A lo largo de la historia existieron multitud de propuestas para ubicar al pueblo judío, África, Madagascar, Alaska, la Guyana Británica, en Australia y Prusia Oriental. Todas fueron rechazadas por el pueblo judío, hasta que finalmente el 14 de mayo 1948 el mandato británico sobre los territorios palestinos expiró y David Ben Gurión creó el Estado judío proclamando la independencia de Israel, la Tierra Prometida.

Al día siguiente se inició una guerra entre judíos y árabes que prosigue desgraciadamente en los tiempos actuales, que yo no voy a juzgar porque no soy juez y mi misión no es esa; aunque me gustaría que cesara algún día.

It is true that Judaism is a religion that focuses on a true Gd and that it is Gd’s chosen people who searched for the Promised Land. In this sense, the history of the Jewish people, which it constantly vindicates, is important. It has been a stateless people in continuous exodus that has not even had time to claim a space throughout its journey.

In this process of its own history, there are many harassments as unimaginable as certain, and many attempts to relocate the Jews in a territory; but the spaces that were granted to them were inhospitable or they rejected them. The Jewish people did not want a refuge or a place to be confined or controlled, they want their own state, the one that G-d promised, the Promised Land. For this reason, to vindicate a space is to vindicate its history and the promises it had.

That’s right, according to Exodus (23:31), G-d fixes the Promised Land from the Red Sea to the Sea of ​​the Philistines and from the desert to the Euphrates River.

Also, in Genesis (15:18) Yahweh tells Abraham “To your descendants I will give this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates.”

According to historians, Israel was an independent state between the 10th and 7th centuries BC. C. With the death of Solomon, the country was divided into two kingdoms: Israel and Judah; later invaded by Assyrians, Babylonians, and Persians.

Many Hebrews left Palestine and spread throughout the world. Theodor Herzl was the one who defended the creation of the Jewish people in Palestine, to establish itself as a nation with its rights.

There has always been persecution of the Jews and after this, a renewal of consciousness to try to eliminate the stigma of anti-Semitism.

Throughout history there have been many proposals to locate the Jewish people, Africa, Madagascar, Alaska, British Guiana, Australia, and East Prussia. All were rejected by the Jewish people, until finally on May 14, 1948, the British mandate over the Palestinian territories expired and David Ben Gurion created the Jewish State proclaiming the independence of Israel, the Promised Land.

The next day a war began between the Jews and the Arabs that unfortunately continues today, which I am not going to judge because I am not a judge and that is not my mission; although I wish it would stop one day.

4 – ¿No cree que la historia, en el caso de los judíos, más que una historia basada en el progreso es una historia sagrada, es una historia ucrónica de la divinidad en los hombres, de la palabra de Dios hecha escritura, una y otra vez?

4 – Don’t you think that history, in the case of the Jews, more than a history based on progress, is a sacred history, it is an uchronic history of divinity in men, of the word of God made writing, one and again?

La grandeza de los judíos es cómo consiguieron, pese a sus destierros y persecuciones, adaptarse a distintos países, aprender de todas las civilizaciones y seguir unidos en el espíritu, aunque no en el espacio físico. Todo esto fue no sólo gracias a sus talentos y sabiduría, sino debido a su historia sagrada y a su fe. Su fe se consolida con las escrituras de las palabras de Di-s que la refuerzan una y otra vez renovándola, frente a las limitaciones.

En el sentido de una historia ucrónica de la divinidad de los hombres, yo quiero ir más allá, hacia donde podría conducir esto, y es, ¿Qué hubiera pasado en la historia de la humanidad si el ser humano se uniera con la divinidad?

Creo que, si todos tuviéramos fe en la divinidad en los hombres y nos repitiéramos este mensaje todos los días como un mantra continuo, ya sea con la lectura de escrituras sagradas o con la propia confianza en uno mismo, movilizaríamos energías tan altamente positivas, que la humanidad sería muy diferente a la de ahora. Sería un mundo próspero, donde imperaría la solidaridad y el amor entre los hombres.

The greatness of the Jews is how, despite their exiles and persecutions, they managed to adapt to different countries, learn from all civilizations and remain united in spirit, although not in physical space. All of this was not only due to their talents and wisdom, but due to his sacred history and faith. His faith is consolidated with the scriptures of the words of G-d that reinforce it repeatedly, renewing it, in the face of limitations.

In the sense of a uchronic history of the divinity of men, I want to go further, towards where this could lead, and that is, what would have happened in the history of humanity if the human being united with the divinity?

I believe that if we all had faith in the divinity in men and repeated this message to ourselves every day as a continuous mantra, either by reading sacred scriptures or by self-confidence, we would mobilize such highly positive energies that humanity would be very different from now. It would be a prosperous world, where solidarity and love among men would prevail.

5 – ¿Cómo se combina según usted la depurada individualidad judía con el sentimiento de colectividad de este pueblo?

5 – How, according to you, is the refined Jewish individuality combined with the collective feeling of this people?

Todos los seres humanos tenemos nuestra propia individualidad con nuestra propia vida, pero a la vez somos uno con todos. Algunos sienten esa aseveración como propio, otros la perciben perteneciendo a un colectivo por ideología, patria, creencia, ocio, lo que fuere.

Cuando las dificultades acechan es cuando más se ensamblan las personas, y dado que el pueblo judío ha sufrido muchas confrontaciones, esto ha conllevado inevitable e indefectiblemente al afecto de unión y colectividad del pueblo judío.

All human beings have our own individuality with our own life, but at the same time we are one with everyone. Some feel that statement as their own, others perceive it as belonging to a group by ideology, homeland, belief, leisure, whatever.

It is when difficulties lurk that people come together the most, and since the Jewish people have suffered many confrontations, this has inevitably and inevitably led to the affection of unity and collectivity of the Jewish people.

6 – Hay una ambivalencia contradictoria entre las gentes respecto al judío. Por una parte, es un pueblo respetado y temido, por otra parte, hay una actitud de rechazo hacia él, que se manifiesta en expresiones populares y despectivas, por ejemplo «perro judío», «hacer una judiada», «ser un fariseo», etcétera. ¿Qué opina de ello?

6 – There is a contradictory ambivalence among the people regarding the Jew. On the one hand, they are a respected and feared people, on the other hand, there is an attitude of rejection towards them, which is manifested in popular and derogatory expressions, for example “Jewish dog”, “play a Jewish act”, “being a Pharisee”, etc. What do you think of it?

Los españoles tuvimos la fortuna de mantener la convivencia de tres culturas muy enriquecedoras en la Edad Media: el judío, el cristiano y el árabe. Pero con la llegada de los Reyes Católicos que querían contemplarse frente a Europa como la estrella del cristianismo, empezó una demonización hacia el judío y el musulmán. En 1492, las comunidades judías fueron expulsadas de España (Sefarad) por intereses religiosos.

Génesis 12:3 “Bendeciré a los que te bendigan, y al que te maldiga, maldeciré. Y en ti serán benditas todas las familias de la tierra”.

En virtud de lo anterior D. Samuel del Coso Román, en 1992, el quinto centenario del Aniversario de la expulsión de los judíos consiguió en Toledo un acto profético de quebrar la espada que simbolizaba la persecución histórica en España contra el pueblo judío y así eliminar toda maldición sobre España.

El pueblo judío es el pueblo elegido de Di-s y esto ha producido muchas envidias y discriminaciones.

Opino que cuando se ofrece rechazo hacia el pueblo judío esto es producido por la suma de los miedos individuales hacia sus talentos y dones. Los talentos siempre producen admiración y respeto por un lado, por otro temor, y por otro envidia que puede acabar en los más bajos deseos con las expresiones más vulgares concebidas. Al final, los dones y los talentos pueden producir miedo por desconocimiento.

El pueblo judío a lo largo de su historia, todas las persecuciones que han sufrido, les ha extendido territorialmente y también ha hecho florecer su ingenio y supervivencia. Gracias además a los conocimientos de la cábala, muchos de ellos se focalizaron hacia una prosperidad y éxito financiero. Las grandes fortunas económicas son mucha de ellas judías: Mayer Rothschild y descendientes, John Paulson, Paul Allen, Michael Dell, Larry page, Rinat Akhmetov, Michael Bloomberg, etc.…

1 Corintios 2: 14ª (NVI) dice: “El que no tiene el Espíritu, no acepta lo que procede del Espíritu de Dios”.

La envidia, no es más que el hambre espiritual de aquellos que están alejados de su Yo Superior y del Espíritu Santo. Hay personas que tienden a condenar el talento y el éxito ajenos. Y el pueblo judío es un pueblo digno de admirar y pleno de éxito.

Pero ¿qué es el éxito.? Y más allá del éxito está Triunfar. ¿Qué es triunfar?

Para mí triunfar no es ganar popularidad ni ingentes cantidades económicas, triunfar en mi opinión se mide por el número de personas a las que sirves y cómo lo haces, tener fe en ti mismo y seguir adelante, a pesar de las dificultades, de las caídas y de tus fracasos. Es incluso aceptar la caída, aceptar el fracaso, aceptar la humillación.

Triunfar es sacar adelante a tu familia con un miserable salario o sin él.

Triunfar es haber dejado de lado tus propios intereses para ayudar a sobrevivir a otros, haber sanado anónimamente a muchas personas desahuciadas, deviniéndose entre la vida y la muerte, aunque tus milagros no salgan en las noticias.

Triunfar es conseguir restaurar los valores y pilares más fundamentales en esta sociedad, conseguir que las personas dejen de adorar a impresentables y valoren la humanidad, el amor, la cooperación entre todos, el ayudarse los unos a los otros.

Triunfar será conseguir un mundo donde no se critique, desprecie y humille a los que no puedan pagar sus deudas, a los que vivan una situación precaria; sino que la sociedad se avergüence de tener a personas con sufrimiento económico y la misión principal del Gobierno sea ayudar a gente con dificultades.

Triunfar será conseguir un mundo sin cárceles porque no habrá gente que tenga que robar para comer y aquellos que roben teniendo comida por enfermedad se les tratará en hospitales de enfermedades del alma la ira, el odio, el rencor, el egoísmo, la prepotencia, la soberbia, la envidia, etc.…

Triunfar será conseguir un mundo donde la GENTE DE ÉXITO será aquella gente que dedique y entregue su vida al servicio de los demás.

Triunfar será conseguir un mundo donde ser bueno no sea una desventaja, sino un objetivo colectivo.

Este es el destino del Pueblo de Di-s, y del hombre.

We Spanish were fortunate to maintain the coexistence of three very enriching cultures in the Middle Ages: The Jewish, the Christian and the Arab. But with the arrival of the Catholic Monarchs who wanted to see themselves in front of Europe as the star of Christianity, a demonization of the Jew and the Muslim began. In 1492, the Jewish communities were expelled from Spain for religious interests.

Genesis 12:3 “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse. And in you all the families of the earth will be blessed.”

By virtue of the foregoing, D. Samuel del Coso Román, in 1992, the fifth centenary of the expulsion of the Jews achieved in Toledo a prophetic act of breaking the sword that symbolized the historical persecution in Spain against the Jewish people and thus eliminate all curse on Spain.

The Jewish people are the chosen people of G-d, and this has produced a lot of envy and discrimination.

I believe that when rejection is offered towards the Jewish people, this is produced by the sum of individual fears towards their talents and gifts. Talents always produce admiration and respect on the one hand, fear on the other, and envy on the other that can end in the lowest desires with the most vulgar expressions conceived. In the end, gifts and talents can cause fear due to ignorance.

The Jewish people throughout its history, all the persecutions they have suffered, have extended their territory, and have also made their ingenuity and survival flourish. Thanks also to the knowledge of the cabal, many of them focused on prosperity and financial success. The great economic fortunes are many of them Jewish: Mayer Rothschild and descendants, John Paulson, Paul Allen, Michael Dell, Larry Page, Rinat Akhmetov, Michael Bloomberg, etc.…

1 Corinthians 2:14a (NIV) says, “Whoever does not have the Spirit does not accept what proceeds from the Spirit of God.”

Envy is nothing more than the spiritual hunger of those who are far from their Higher Self and the Holy Spirit. There are people who tend to condemn the talent and success of others. And the Jewish people are a people to be admired and full of success.

But what is success? And beyond success is Triumph. What is success?

For me, success is not gaining popularity or huge financial amounts, success in my opinion is measured by the number of people you serve and how you do it, having faith in yourself and moving forward, despite the difficulties, the falls, and your failures It is even accepting the fall, accepting failure, accepting humiliation.

Succeeding is raising your family with a miserable salary or without it.

To succeed is to have put aside your own interests to help others survive, to have anonymously healed many evicted people, becoming between life and death, even if your miracles do not appear on the news.

Succeeding is managing to restore the most fundamental values ​​and pillars in this society, getting people to stop worshiping unpresentable people and value humanity, love, cooperation among all, helping each other.

Succeeding will mean achieving a world where those who cannot pay their debts, those who live in a precarious situation are not criticized, despised, and humiliated; but that society is ashamed of having people with economic suffering and the main mission of the Government is to help people with difficulties.

Succeeding will mean achieving a world without prisons because there will be no people who must steal to eat and those who steal while having food due to illness will be treated in hospitals for diseases of the soul, anger, hatred, resentment, selfishness, arrogance, arrogance, envy, etc…

Succeeding will mean achieving a world where SUCCESSFUL PEOPLE will be those people who dedicate and give their lives to the service of others.

Succeeding will mean achieving a world where being good is not a disadvantage, but rather a collective objective.

This is the destiny of the People of G-d, and of man.

7 -Existe una penetración de lo judío en lo sagrado –incluso en el pensamiento de sus prohombres más modernos y racionalistas– como temor de Dios, como acatamiento del mandato divino, como escritura sagrada. Es curiosa, ¿no cree? Esa mezcla entre racionalismo científico y acatamiento de la divinidad.

7 -There is a penetration of the Jewish in the sacred -even in the thought of its most modern and rationalist great men- as fear of God, as observance of the divine mandate, as sacred scripture. It’s curious, don’t you think? That mix between scientific rationalism and observance of divinity.

No estoy conforme con que exista temor a Di-s. Sí se produce un acatamiento del mandato divino de manera voluntaria por cada individuo, porque muchos de los creyentes permiten que la voluntad de Di-s opere a través de ellos y desde las escrituras sagradas. Otros muchos desean programar sus subconscientes con la continua lectura de las escrituras para afianzar sus vidas. En mi caso personal, yo no acato la divinidad, yo hace muchos años que permití que la voluntad de Di-s opere a través de mí. Todos tenemos una misión en esta vida, todos tenemos algo especial que aportar a los demás. Cuando sabemos qué es lo que hemos venido a hacer aquí, no importa cuantos infortunios y desventuras sucedan a nuestro alrededor, porque sabemos lo que es, y que es lo que es, y hacemos lo que hemos venido a hacer aquí. No hay ni un solo ser vivo en el planeta Tierra que no sea un ser único, especial y perfecto aún imperfecto; con una misión única que sólo su interior sabe y debe hacer, para aportar una armonía extraordinaria al mundo circundante.

Me preocupa que existan personas que vean conflicto entre la racionalidad y lo divino o la fe; porque no es así, todo forma parte de un único universo perfecto y perfectamente enlazado. Para eso, afortunadamente tenemos a la filosofía, que etimológicamente viene del griego “filos” que significa “amor” y “sophia” que significa sabiduría. Los grandes sabios de la humanidad saben perfectamente que por encima del racionalismo científico y en la vereda de lo divino o la fe (que es creer en lo que no se ve) está la filosofía que es ciencia, que fundamentalmente es un conjunto de razonamientos expuestos por un pensador; y puesto que son razonamientos hay razón, y si hay razón es racional.

Todo ser humano quiere saber la verdad de la vida y del Universo. La lógica, el razonamiento y la argumentación son los principales métodos por antonomasia de la filosofía para conocer la verdad. En todo caso, el racionalismo científico no es más que una corriente filosófica que defiende alcanzar el conocimiento de la verdad de modo deductivo.

Precisamente Santo Tomás de Aquino se esforzó durante toda su vida en realizar proposiciones lógicas conducentes a la inexistencia de conflicto entre razón y fe; a demostrar que todo es armonía. Hay verdades universales conocidas por razonamientos o por la fe como la inmortalidad del alma, la existencia de Di-s y/o un Poder Supremo único. En dicho sentido, tanto el racionalismo científico como la fe nos acercan a la misma y única verdad. Aunque la verdad también depende de la relatividad de Einstein, es decir, de quien la ve, de su conocimiento de los mundos sutiles y desde la perspectiva desde donde se observa. Por ello, están las verdades personales de la realidad y las verdades Universales, que son aquellas que la gran mayoría de las personas conocen o que son aquellas que muy pocas personas avezadas en mundos sutiles dominan, depende de quién lo defina y desde que perspectiva, daremos una u otra opinión.

La ciencia explica mediante hipótesis, teorías, teoremas, experimentos ensayos clínicos, etc.… verdades de la realidad física. La fe explica creyendo en lo que no se ve, la verdad de las experiencias sutiles que van más allá del mundo físico. Experiencias existentes, pero que, la mayoría de las personas desconocen porque les han enseñado que su cuerpo físico son ellos y su mente es producto de su cuerpo físico; cuando realmente así no es y algún día se demostrará científicamente que es el espíritu el creador de nuestra materia y no viceversa.

Solo el que ve lo invisible, consigue lo imposible. La ciencia y la espiritualidad no solo pueden, sino que deben de coexistir. Únicamente de esta manera es que se puede aportar valor y ayudar a muchos. Las personas más avanzadas y evolucionadas saben mover las energías de los mundos etéricos y junto a una vida feliz es que pueden conseguir prosperidad económica abundante trabajando en su máximo potencial. Todos podemos crear un compromiso con nosotros mismos de inagotable riqueza a través de la gratitud, la alegría, el amor hacia uno mismo y hacia los demás.

Como te dijo David Hatchwell en tu cuestionario: << Porque como decía el líder laborista y laico David Ben Gurion, “en Israel el que no cree en milagros no es realista”.>>

Tenemos un futuro lleno de oportunidades sin límite en el progreso, si todos nos hermanamos y nos amamos los unos a los otros.

I am not satisfied that there is fear of G-d. Yes, compliance with the divine mandate occurs voluntarily by everyone because many of the believers allow the will of G-ds to operate through them and from the sacred scriptures. Many others want to program their subconscious with the continuous reading of the scriptures to strengthen their lives. In my personal case, I do not abide by divinity, many years ago I allowed the will of G-d to operate through me. We all have a mission in this life, we all have something special to contribute to others. When we know what we have come here to do, it does not matter how many misfortunes and misfortunes happen around us, because we know what it is, and what it is, and we do what we have come here to do. There is not a single living being on planet Earth that is not a unique, special, and perfect even imperfect being with a unique mission that only its interior knows and must do, to bring extraordinary harmony to the surrounding world.

I am concerned that there are people who see a conflict between rationality and the divine or faith; because it is not like that, everything is part of a single perfect and perfectly linked universe. For that, fortunately we have philosophy, which etymologically comes from the Greek “phylos” which means “love” and “sophia” which means wisdom. The great sages of humanity know perfectly well that above scientific rationalism and on the path of the divine or faith (which is believing in what is not seen) is philosophy, which is science, which is fundamentally a set of reasoning exposed by a thinker; and since they are reasoning there is reason, and if there is reason it is rational.

Every human being wants to know the truth of life and the Universe. Logic, reasoning, and argumentation are the main methods par excellence of philosophy to know the truth. In any case, scientific rationalism is nothing more than a philosophical current that defends reaching the knowledge of the truth in a deductive way.

Precisely Saint Thomas Aquinas strove throughout his life to make logical propositions that would lead to the non-existence of conflict between reason and faith; to show that everything is harmony. There are universal truths known by reason or by faith such as the immortality of the soul, the existence of G-d and/or a unique Supreme Power. In this sense, both scientific rationalism and faith bring us closer to the same and only truth. Although the truth also depends on Einstein’s relativity, that is, who sees it, his knowledge of the subtle worlds and the perspective from which he observes it. Therefore, there are the personal truths of reality and the Universal truths, which are those that many people know or that are the ones that very few people experienced in subtle worlds dominate, depending on who defines it and from what perspective., we will do it. give one opinion or another.

Science explains through hypotheses, theories, theorems, experiments, clinical trials, etc… truths of physical reality. Faith explains believing in what is not seen, the truth of subtle experiences that go beyond the physical world. Existing experiences, but that most people are unaware of because they have been taught that their physical body is them and their mind is the product of their physical body; when it really is not like that and one day it will be scientifically demonstrated that the spirit is the creator of our matter and not the other way around.

Only those who see the invisible achieve the impossible. Science and spirituality not only can but must coexist. Only then is it possible to add value and help many. The most advanced and evolved people know how to move the energies of the etheric worlds and together with a happy life, they can achieve abundant economic prosperity by working to the maximum of their possibilities. We can all create a commitment to ourselves of inexhaustible wealth through gratitude, joy, love towards oneself and towards others.

As David Hatchwell told you in his questionnaire: << Because as the labor and secular leader David Ben Gurion said, “in Israel, those who do not believe in miracles are not realists”.>>

We have a future full of opportunities with no limit to progress if we all come together and love each other.