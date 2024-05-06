Letters by Pablo Nankin MD || Our misinformed college students

May 3rd in the morning Mr. John Roberts interviewed a “Jewish” UCLA student Benjamin Kersten, (previously interviewed by CNN).
He stated that he is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, and that Zionism was not the answer for the safety of the Jews. According to the premise of that anti-Jewish organization, the Jewish nation should not have a land of their own. He also answered that Israel is a state which has always rendered ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. It is obvious to me that by their increase in population, statements such as these, as always are fabricated lies.
I had hoped that the Mr. Roberts would have interrupted and asked him questions such as how he knew this was a fact, has he been in Israel, and what he had seen. However, the journalist did not challenge this well-indoctrinated member of Jewish Voice for Peace. Kersten’s introductory answer sounded well recited and more than likely what their mission statement could be.
Also to be noted, there has been no Jew in Gaza since 2005 and they have received billions of dollars in aid that their elected Hamas leaders used to make tunnels and rockets and pay assassins/terrorists. Again, Benjamin has clearly developed into an Israel-hater like the entire JVP group. If all this was really about peace, why aren’t they begging Hamas and Palestinians to stop the never-ending years of warfare and make peace?
A wonderful Jewish woman Eliana Jolkovsky at UCLA Medical School was also interviewed by Sandra Smith and promptly said that what Kersten was saying was antisemitic and that this encampment group on the campus permitting Jews to hold a Shabbat there does not constitute what is considered a “good Jew” even though they are of the Jewish religion. One of her friends was injured the first day of the encampment at UCLA. Is this not a violent, disruptive, and dangerous protest?
I have noted many times before that the biggest pariah of Jews in the US are people who belong to a virulent antisemitic/ anti-Zionist group such as the J Voice for Peace as well as Senator Sanders., Soros and so on.
Pablo Nankin, MD
