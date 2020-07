FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi conveys greetings to Muslims & Druze in Israel, the region & around the 🌎 marking #EidalAdha:

Our common values are a basis for overcoming our differences, bringing our nations closer, creating hope for a brighter future for our children. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/5JJlp2eG5d

