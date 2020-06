I have so much respect for members of the public who restrain people who have #stabbed someone or any crime. They are the true heroes.This man stabbed a #Hasidic Jew just now in #StokeNewington #London.It’s unclear if it’s an #antisemitic attack/money related pic.twitter.com/hypsHKzgfG

— Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) 12 de junio de 2020