Diario Judío México - «Combat Anti-Semitism» invita Andrés Roemer a formar parte de su mesa directiva de consejeros en la lucha contra el antisemitismo. ¡Felicidades, será un gran aporte en este combate!

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Diariojudio Mexico (@diariojudiomexico)

Dear Andrés Roemer,

On behalf of the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM), I would like to formally invite you to become a member of the CAM Advisory Board. As a Jewish diplomat on the world stage, you displayed unshakable courage and principles. Your willingness to stand up for the Jewish people against all odds makes you a role model for those fighting prejudice and hatred.

CAM is an interfaith non-partisan coalition of individuals and NGOs from around the world committed to fighting hatred of Jews. Through our website, weekly newsletter, webinars, and campaigns, we are building a movement of people of goodwill united against this problem. To date, we have grown to more than 300,000 people and 300 organizations and institutions. A fuller description of CAM’s activities is available on our website.

CAM’s unique contribution is its ability to mobilize grassroots activists on a global level (via the CAM Pledge); create interfaith alliances; and advocate for consistent international standards for policymakers, in particular the promotion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism including at the US Congress.

At a special studio event, CAM honored General Secretary of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, with the inaugural Combat Anti-Semitism Award. Sheikh Dr. Al-Issa gave a historic speech describing the struggle against anti-Semitism as an Islamic obligation, noting that: “Whereas Jews and Muslims lived centuries together, in these last decades we have sadly grown apart. Now, we must rebuild the bridges of dialogue and the bonds of partnership between our communities.”

On October 28, we partnered with the Parliament of Albania and the Jewish Agency for Israel to host the “2020 Balkans Forum Against Anti-Semitism.” In honor of and held just one week after the adoption of IHRA by the Albanian parliament, the event included many speakers including Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, Michael R. Pompeo, US Secretary of State, among others. Here is a photo of all the speakers. The conference was a huge success.

The duties of an Advisory Board member are not onerous. We would like to be able to call on you from time to time for your expertise and advice, to invite you to speak at certain events, and invite you to our annual Advisory Board update. Your commitment and passion towards fighting anti-Semitism makes you a perfect fit for CAM and we hope that you will join the Advisory Board. Please don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Respectfully yours,

Sacha Roytman-Dratwa

Director, Combat Anti-Semitism