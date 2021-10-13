Letters

In the recent interview of Ben & Jerry's original owners, who to me are morally diluted individuals, on banning only Israel: "If We Boycotted Every Injustice, We Shouldn’t Sell Ice Cream Anywhere". That is correct, they shouldn't be selling ice cream anywhere. Axios’ interviewer, Alexi McCammond asked during the interview: “You guys are big proponents of voting rights. Why do you still sell ice cream in Georgia, Texas, - abortion bans. Why are you still selling there?”

In the commentaries made by these two cowards, they are only against a particular country, that being Israel. What these "Jews" don't get about Ben & Jerry's banning the sale of their ice creams in Israel is they are just singling out one country Israel, while they choose to ignore the real injustices occurring everywhere else in the world. All that these two men are making decisions from are their imaginary fantasies or listening to BDS but most likely have never confronted the reality nor been in Israel. Would they feel the same if they were in Israel during the multiple attacks by the terrorist organizations?

A great question by the interviewer asking them why, if they are for voters' rights, why not attack the banning of abortion in Texas. For that, they had no response.

They only know to say, without having any real knowledge, is that what Israel is doing is illegal. I have seen antisemites in my life protected by the discourse, how can we be antisemites while my family and friends are Jewish. This "mantra" has to be exposed as did the interviewer. Congratulations to her.

Let's ban their ice cream everywhere and stop purchasing it.

Call Ralphs, Vons, etc. to request the purchase of this brand product be eliminated. Gelson's has told me there were not enough calls to cancel the product, so why do it. Perhaps if we work together, and make it happen, thus supporting Israel.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Axios on HBO: Ben & Jerry’s founders on sales in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

By David Israel - 5 Heshvan 5782 – October 11, 2021

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield on Sunday admitted in an interview on HBO that they have no plans to stop selling their ice cream in states like Texas that has recently gone all out in attempting to erase Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized abortion in the United States (Scoop: Ben and Jerry stumped by Texas and Georgia).

Axios’ interviewer Alexi McCammond asked during the interview: “You guys are big proponents of voting rights. Why do you still sell ice cream in Georgia? Texas – abortion bans. Why are you still selling there?”

