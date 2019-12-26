Diario Judío México - What’s a dreidel? Elmo wants to know! He finds out as he celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with a friend’s family.

He watches Gil, Susie, and their parents light the menorah and joins in as they sing Hanukkah songs. After supper he learns to play dreidel, the traditional Hanukkah spin-the-top game. And, at the end of the evening, Elmo gets his first Hanukkah gift—his very own little dreidel! This sturdy board book introduces toddlers to the traditions of the Jewish Festival of Lights and even teaches them how to play dreidel themselves!