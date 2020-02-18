Diario Judío México - Two weeks ago to the day, as the COVID-19 coronavirus was rapidly spreading through the Chinese city of Wuhan, Rochel Kalmenson and her husband, Rabbi Yekutiel Kalmenson, co-directors of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ningbo, China, and their three young children, boarded a flight to Shanghai and then on to New York.

“Until then, it wasn’t obvious what we should do. It wasn’t yet dangerous to remain, and we knew we had to stay as long as our community was still there,” recalls Rochel Kalmenson as she sits among 3,100 Chabad women emissaries, friends and supporters at one of the hundreds of round tables at tonight’s gala banquet of the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Women Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchos) in Brooklyn, N.Y. Two weeks ago, on Friday just hours before Shabbat, they learned that the last Jewish family in their city—a mere three-hour train ride from Wuhan—was leaving, and made the difficult decision to head out as well, flying out of Ningbo on Sunday. A few days later, coronavirus was spreading through Ningbo, and mass quarantines began.

While their community—made up mostly of international businesspeople from Israel, Europe and the United States—is spread around the world and no end in sight for the coronavirus, the Kalemensons’ work goes on.

They are in daily touch with their community, including with the 10 children in their Hebrew school, who are together with their families in Israel or Thailand for the time being.“On the 15th of Shevat , I sent out the worksheets and curriculums to the children so they can at least have Hebrew school at home,” says Kalmenson, who has served as , I sent out the worksheets and curriculums to the children so they can at least have Hebrew school at home,” says Kalmenson, who has served as Chabad emissary in Ningbo for the last three years. “Our school is now international,” she adds wryly, noting they still have no idea when they will be able to return.Kalmenson’s story is not unusual for the room of Jewish women leaders. In fact, the part of Kalmenson’s story that most resonated with her fellow emissaries sitting at her table was her reluctance to leave the city she calls home.“People ask me how it is that I can live 100 miles from Jewish infrastructure, kosher pizza, a school for my children,” says Manya Lazaroff, co-director of pizza, a school for my children,” says Manya Lazaroff, co-director of Chabad at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, as she stands in the foyer outside the hall. “But the truth is I love my life; I have the mission and responsibility—together with my sisters, both literal and figurative, around the world—to share the vision of the Rebbe [Rabbi [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson , of righteous memory] with those around me, to bring sanctity and holiness to the world. It’s a privilege.”The women emissaries have been gathering each year since 1991, timed to coincide with the anniversary of passing of the Rebbe’s wife, , of righteous memory] with those around me, to bring sanctity and holiness to the world. It’s a privilege.”The women emissaries have been gathering each year since 1991, timed to coincide with the anniversary of passing of the Rebbe’s wife, Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson, of righteous memory, on 22 Shevat. Like the counterpart men’s Kinus, the women join together for five days of workshops, classes and meals, where they can reconnect, brainstorm and return home to their families and communities reinvigorated. Chaya Mushka Schneerson, of righteous memory, on 22 Shevat. Like the counterpart men’s Kinus, the women join together for five days of workshops, classes and meals, where they can reconnect, brainstorm and return home to their families and communities reinvigorated.