Why representatives are elected? just to be an antisemite?

A Democrat in Massachusetts state legislature named Jamie Zahlaway Belsito is the first Arab American elected to public office there. She began a tirade of antisemitic posts on Twitter based on lies accusing Israel of being an Apartheid state and of course of genocide.

For one she has never been to Israel so she is just speaking as a Marionette which shouldn’t be allowed in any public office especially as it is easy to see that she is simply saying untruths.

The question remains why isn’t she being thrown out of office? MASS can’t be a state that tolerates racism plus lies equally, dismissal if not Jail time would be appropriate.

She also should know that during the time the Arabs ran out of Israel, Jews were being kicked out of mostly all Arab countries

Below I show some of the realities appearing in the news regarding Israel

Pablo Nankin, MD

U.S. News & World Report ranked Israel the tenth most powerful country in the world.

Despite having only around 9.5 million citizens, Israel ranked tenth in U.S. News‘ rankings, based on the nation’s robust military and the key role it plays in the global economy.

