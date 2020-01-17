Diario Judío México - SaveTheMusic presenta: “Budapest”, canción en Yiddish interpretada por Karsten Troyke

BUDAPESCHT

Ich bin a Bucher jîng în frailech, ich fil sech gît,

es bengt sech mir nuch Libe,

es bengt sech mir nuch Glik.

Ich vill gain in alle Gassn în vill schrain: Gewalt!

A Maidale git mir bald!

Wail ich bin a Bucher jîng în frisch,

´ch gai sech ous mamesz far a Kîsch,

tref iech mir a Lodze Ponienka,

sie red poilisch în ich mîss stenkn:

Ja sze kocham a ty ´spysz!

Schpiel, Zigainer of dain Fidl,

schpiel mir up a Liebesliedl,

wail ich hob gelosst main Harts in Budapescht

in die Nacht ven die Levune hot geschaint.

Ich hob gevolt mit ihr bouen a Nest

în sie hot fîn mir sech ousgelacht

Ich hob gemaint, sie liebt mech ainem!

Sie libt nor mech în mehr nischt kainem!

Ich hob gemaint, ich kon fartrouen –

falsch is sie vie alle Frouen.

Bai die Rogatke `ch hob sie gelosst schtain!

The lyrics on english:

I’m a lad, young and happy,

I feel well

I’ve spirit for love, I aspire to be lucky

I’ll go along all streets and

Shout: People, listen!

Give me a girl then.

Becouse I’m a young lad

I aspire to a kiss

I meet a girl from Lodz

She spoke polish and I had tol isten:

‘Ja sze kocham a ty ´spysz!’ (I love you, but you…) (I love you, but you sleep)

Play Gipsy, on your violin

Play a lovesong with me:

I’ve lost my heart in Budapest

In the night in moonlight

I wanted to build a nest with her,

But she laughted about it

I thought, she should love me

Just me, and any other

I thought, I can’t trust her,

She is false as all the womans!

In the corner, I’d let her go.

Para que puedas disfrutar de esta canción, y las miles más que vamos rescatando necesitamos de tu ayuda. Manda tu donativo hoy mismo y ayúdanos a preservar este tesoro. Disfruta la canción de hoy…

SaveTheMusic.com tiene como propósito el preservar la música judía en yiddish, hebreo, djudio-espanyol y otros idiomas.

Fundada por Roman Ajzen en 2006, Save the Music es ahora el principal colector de LP’s de yiddish en el mundo. Igual de importante es su objetivo de convertirse en un lugar de encuentro virtual para que los artistas interactúen y promuevan gratuitamente sus conciertos, eventos y nuevos lanzamientos.

Este proyecto abarca el descubrimiento de grabaciones antiguas, enriqueciéndolas con letras, traducciones, transcripciones, partituras, y biografías de los artistas intérpretes y compositores. Cuando se escribió la canción? ¿Por qué? ¿Cuál era el contexto social de la canción? ¿Qué le dijo que tiene la intención de transmitir al oyente?

Múltiples representaciones de la misma canción con diferentes ritmos, ritmos, idiomas, y en varias fechas están disponibles para inspirarte. Incluso ofrecemos un sistema de “aprender hebreo” para aquellos que quieran aprender canciones con las transcripciones significativas y traducciones.

Todos estos tesoros están disponibles en línea en SaveTheMusic.com, un proyecto del Internet Development Fund, una organización sin fines de lucro, 501c3 California