The Israeli delegation includes 90 athletes, competing in 15 sports.
|Sport
|Disciplines
|Men
|Women
|Total
|Aquatics
|Artistic swimming
|—
|2
|2
|Swimming
|9
|3
|12
|Marathon swimming
|1
|0
|1
|Archery
|1
|0
|1
|Athletics
|3
|6
|9
|Badminton
|1
|1
|2
|Baseball
|24
|—
|24
|Cycling
|Mountain biking
|1
|0
|1
|Road
|0
|1
|1
|Equestrian
|Jumping
|2
|2
|4
|Gymnastics
|Artistic
|2
|1
|3
|Rhythmic
|—
|7
|7
|Judo
|6
|6
|12
|Sailing
|1
|4
|5
|Shooting
|1
|0
|1
|Surfing
|0
|1
|1
|Taekwondo
|0
|1
|1
|Triathlon
|2
|0
|2
|Weightlifting
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|55
|35
|90
This will be Alexander Shatilov's fourth appearance at the Olympics, and Sergey Richter's, Yakov Toumarkin's, and Misha Zilberman's third appearance. Nine members of the delegation will participate in the games for the second time: Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Gili Cohen, Shlomi Haimy, Sagi Muki, Andrea Murez, Shira Rishony, Or Sasson, Marhu Teferi, and Maor Tiyouri.
This will be Alberto Michán's third appearance at the Olympics, but this is the first time he is representing Israel. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko will also appear for the third time at the Olympics, but only for the second time as part of the Israeli delegation.
Seven athletes from the delegation have previously participated in the Youth Olympic Games: Linoy Ashram, Gal Cohen Groumi, Artem Dolgopyat, Anastasia Gorbenko, Denis Loktev, Avishag Semberg, and Yakov Toumarkin.
Schedule
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|13:00
|Yumenoshima Ranking Field
|
ISR
SHANNY Itay
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|13:00
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|
IND
B. Sai Praneeth
ISR
ZILBERMAN Misha
|10:00
|Makuhari Messe Hall A
|
ISR
SEMBERG Abishag
PUR
STAMBAUGH Victoria
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
ISR
RISHONY Shira
COL
ALVAREZ Luz
|19:02
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
POLONSKY Ron
|19:33
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
GORBENKO Anastasia
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|13:00
|Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
|
ISR
RICHTER Sergey
|10:40
|Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
|
IND
PUSARLA V. Sindhu
ISR
POLIKARPOVA Ksenia
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
ISR
SHMAILOV Baruch
MOZ
LOFORTE Kevin
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
TKM
BABAMURATOVA Gulbadam
ISR
COHEN Gili
|19:09
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
GORBENKO Anastasia
|19:21
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
LOKTEV Denis
|19:45
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
GORBENKO Anastasia
|19:54
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
LAITAROVSKY Michael
|19:56
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
TOUMARKIN Yakov
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
ISR
NELSON LEVY Timna
TBD
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
ISR
BUTBUL Tohar
TBD
|19:12
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
MUREZ Andrea
|19:42
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
GORBENKO Anastasia
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
AUS
HAECKER Katharina
ISR
SHARIR Gili
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
ISR
MUKI Sagi
BRA
SANTOS Eduardo Yudy
|19:13
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
CHERUTI Meiron Amir
|19:39
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
POLONSKY Ron
|19:54
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
Israel
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
CZE
KLAMMERT David
ISR
KOCHMAN Li
|19:14
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
MUREZ Andrea
|19:19
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
TOUMARKIN Yakov
|19:38
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
GORBENKO Anastasia
|19:54
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
COHEN GROUMI Gal
|19:57
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
POLONSKY Ron
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|19:00
|Yokohama Baseball Stadium
|
ISR
Israel
KOR
Republic of Korea
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
MGL
OTGON Munkhtsetseg
ISR
LANIR Inbar
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
ISR
PALTCHIK Peter
TBD
|19:50
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
COHEN GROUMI Gal
|19:52
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
FRANKEL Tomer
|20:13
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
BARZELAY Aviv
|20:22
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
Israel
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|19:00
|Yokohama Baseball Stadium
|
USA
United States
ISR
Israel
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
ISR
SASSON Or
TBD
|Followed by
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
|
KSA
ALQAHTANI Tahani
ISR
HERSHKO Raz
|19:15
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
CHERUTI Meiron Amir
|19:33
|Tokyo Aquatics Centre
|
ISR
MUREZ Andrea
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|11:00
|Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
|
ITA
Italy
ISR
Israel
ChangeAll times in venue local time
|Sport
|Start Time
|Location
|Event
|Status
|13:50
|Tokyo International Forum
|
ISR
LITVINOV David