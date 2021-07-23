The Israeli delegation includes 90 athletes, competing in 15 sports.

Sport Disciplines Men Women Total
Aquatics Artistic swimming 2 2
Swimming 9 3 12
Marathon swimming 1 0 1
Archery 1 0 1
Athletics 3 6 9
Badminton 1 1 2
Baseball 24 24
Cycling Mountain biking 1 0 1
Road 0 1 1
Equestrian Jumping 2 2 4
Gymnastics Artistic 2 1 3
Rhythmic 7 7
Judo 6 6 12
Sailing 1 4 5
Shooting 1 0 1
Surfing 0 1 1
Taekwondo 0 1 1
Triathlon 2 0 2
Weightlifting 1 0 1
Total 55 35 90

This will be Alexander Shatilov's fourth appearance at the Olympics, and Sergey Richter's, Yakov Toumarkin's, and Misha Zilberman's third appearance. Nine members of the delegation will participate in the games for the second time: Lonah Chemtai SalpeterGili CohenShlomi HaimySagi MukiAndrea MurezShira RishonyOr SassonMarhu Teferi, and Maor Tiyouri.

This will be Alberto Michán's third appearance at the Olympics, but this is the first time he is representing Israel. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko will also appear for the third time at the Olympics, but only for the second time as part of the Israeli delegation.

Seven athletes from the delegation have previously participated in the Youth Olympic GamesLinoy AshramGal Cohen GroumiArtem DolgopyatAnastasia GorbenkoDenis LoktevAvishag Semberg, and Yakov Toumarkin.

Schedule

Fri, 23 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
13:00 Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Men's Individual Ranking Round

ISR

SHANNY Itay
Sat, 24 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
13:00 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D
#103

IND

B. Sai Praneeth

ISR

ZILBERMAN Misha
10:00 Makuhari Messe Hall A
Women -49kg Qualification Contest
#101

ISR

SEMBERG Abishag

PUR

STAMBAUGH Victoria
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Women -48 kg Elimination Round of 32
#6

ISR

RISHONY Shira

COL

ALVAREZ Luz
19:02 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 400m Individual Medley - Heat 1

ISR

POLONSKY Ron
19:33 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4

ISR

GORBENKO Anastasia
Sun, 25 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
13:00 Asaka Shooting Range - 10m Range
10m Air Rifle Men's Qualification

ISR

RICHTER Sergey
10:40 Musashino Forest Sport Plaza BDM Court 2
Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J
#308

IND

PUSARLA V. Sindhu

ISR

POLIKARPOVA Ksenia
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Men -66 kg Elimination Round of 32
#10

ISR

SHMAILOV Baruch

MOZ

LOFORTE Kevin
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Women -52 kg Elimination Round of 32
#13

TKM

BABAMURATOVA Gulbadam

ISR

COHEN Gili
19:09 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 4

ISR

GORBENKO Anastasia
19:21 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 2

ISR

LOKTEV Denis
19:45 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 5

ISR

GORBENKO Anastasia
19:54 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 2

ISR

LAITAROVSKY Michael
19:56 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3

ISR

TOUMARKIN Yakov
Mon, 26 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Women -57 kg Elimination Round of 16
#15

ISR

NELSON LEVY Timna
TBD
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32
#19

ISR

BUTBUL Tohar
TBD
19:12 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 200m Freestyle - Heat 4

ISR

MUREZ Andrea
19:42 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 3

ISR

GORBENKO Anastasia
Tue, 27 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32
#3

AUS

HAECKER Katharina

ISR

SHARIR Gili
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Men -81 kg Elimination Round of 32
#12

ISR

MUKI Sagi

BRA

SANTOS Eduardo Yudy
19:13 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 6

ISR

CHERUTI Meiron Amir
19:39 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2

ISR

POLONSKY Ron
19:54 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heat 1

ISR

Israel
Wed, 28 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Men -90 kg Elimination Round of 32
#7

CZE

KLAMMERT David

ISR

KOCHMAN Li
19:14 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 6

ISR

MUREZ Andrea
19:19 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 200m Backstroke - Heat 1

ISR

TOUMARKIN Yakov
19:38 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2

ISR

GORBENKO Anastasia
19:54 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2

ISR

COHEN GROUMI Gal
19:57 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 3

ISR

POLONSKY Ron
Thu, 29 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
19:00 Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Baseball Opening Round Group B
#2

ISR

Israel

KOR

Republic of Korea
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Women -78 kg Elimination Round of 32
#8

MGL

OTGON Munkhtsetseg

ISR

LANIR Inbar
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Men -100 kg Elimination Round of 16
#12

ISR

PALTCHIK Peter
TBD
19:50 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4

ISR

COHEN GROUMI Gal
19:52 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 5

ISR

FRANKEL Tomer
20:13 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 4

ISR

BARZELAY Aviv
20:22 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat 2

ISR

Israel
Fri, 30 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
19:00 Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Baseball Opening Round Group B
#4

USA

United States

ISR

Israel
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Men +100 kg Elimination Round of 16
#8

ISR

SASSON Or
TBD
Followed by Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 1
Women +78 kg Elimination Round of 32
#9

KSA

ALQAHTANI Tahani

ISR

HERSHKO Raz
19:15 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Men's 50m Freestyle - Heat 8

ISR

CHERUTI Meiron Amir
19:33 Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Women's 50m Freestyle - Heat 7

ISR

MUREZ Andrea
Sat, 31 Jul
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
11:00 Nippon Budokan Judo Mat 2
Mixed Team Elimination Round of 16
#1

ITA

Italy

ISR

Israel
Wed, 4 Aug
Sport Start Time Location Event Status
13:50 Tokyo International Forum
Men's +109kg Group B

ISR

LITVINOV David
