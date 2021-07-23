The Israeli delegation includes 90 athletes, competing in 15 sports.

Sport Disciplines Men Women Total Aquatics Artistic swimming — 2 2 Swimming 9 3 12 Marathon swimming 1 0 1 Archery 1 0 1 Athletics 3 6 9 Badminton 1 1 2 Baseball 24 — 24 Cycling Mountain biking 1 0 1 Road 0 1 1 Equestrian Jumping 2 2 4 Gymnastics Artistic 2 1 3 Rhythmic — 7 7 Judo 6 6 12 Sailing 1 4 5 Shooting 1 0 1 Surfing 0 1 1 Taekwondo 0 1 1 Triathlon 2 0 2 Weightlifting 1 0 1 Total 55 35 90

This will be Alexander Shatilov's fourth appearance at the Olympics, and Sergey Richter's, Yakov Toumarkin's, and Misha Zilberman's third appearance. Nine members of the delegation will participate in the games for the second time: Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, Gili Cohen, Shlomi Haimy, Sagi Muki, Andrea Murez, Shira Rishony, Or Sasson, Marhu Teferi, and Maor Tiyouri.

This will be Alberto Michán's third appearance at the Olympics, but this is the first time he is representing Israel. Hanna Knyazyeva-Minenko will also appear for the third time at the Olympics, but only for the second time as part of the Israeli delegation.

Seven athletes from the delegation have previously participated in the Youth Olympic Games: Linoy Ashram, Gal Cohen Groumi, Artem Dolgopyat, Anastasia Gorbenko, Denis Loktev, Avishag Semberg, and Yakov Toumarkin.

