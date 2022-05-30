Letters to the editor
By Pablo Nankin, MD

Year after year, has remained an Israel basher. The ratings of continue to drop, while the ratings of veridic news media continue to increase. Does this not tell you that perhaps many viewers really want to hear “honest” news. Whatever is broadcast by them about Israel as related to the “Palestinians” is a lie and explains why the horrendously opinionated Amanpour was the interviewer with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Below, you can listen to that interview.

If interested, you can read about this man’s “Reforms Proposal” at the AHLC’s (a UN body) biannual session last week in Brussels. His 40 page plan “outlines reforms in various areas, but does not include a plan to reduce anti-Israel incitement.” Isn’t that odd?
How does Amanpour not include in her questions or comments the following?
What does this man mean that they want a state….where and their thoughts?
What about Gaza rocket attacks toward Israel?
What about the killing of Israelis for years?
They could have had an election for years, their own leader stopped them

Who in their right mind would accuse the best and most careful army in the world (IDF) of killing a journalist? In addition, they used the same rhetoric spoken by terrorist Palestinians who we know are willing to deceive as seen in their news videos,by having a kid make believe that he was innocently killed.
What does think it means to the viewers when they make a claim, but do not ask for real proof?

If it, in fact, was caused by an Israeli, the shooting of this journalist certainly was not intentional. Sadly, perils of war exist when one works in a compound (Jenin) full of terrorists. However, without the bullet, there is no credible evidence. The question remains of why the terrorists or PLO don’t just send the bullet for examination? The answer is simple….it would not be in their favor.

should know this as the Fatah and PLO have lied time and again. In fact, remember they pay people who murder israelis. Is that not abhorrent?

I would like to hear CNN’s petulant voices when the truth is known.

On a side note, Mr. Wolfe Blitzer, does any of this bother you?

https://www..com/videos/tv/2022/05/24/amanpour-shtayyeh-palestinian-authority-prime-minister.

Pablo Nankin, MD

SIN COMENTARIOS

Deja tu Comentario

A excepción de tu nombre y tu correo electrónico tus datos personales no serán visibles y son opcionales, pero nos ayudan a conocer mejor a nuestro público lector

A fin de garantizar un intercambio de opiniones respetuoso e interesante, DiarioJudio.com se reserva el derecho a eliminar todos aquellos comentarios que puedan ser considerados difamatorios, vejatorios, insultantes, injuriantes o contrarios a las leyes a estas condiciones. Los comentarios no reflejan la opinión de DiarioJudio.com, sino la de los internautas, y son ellos los únicos responsables de las opiniones vertidas. No se admitirán comentarios con contenido racista, sexista, homófobo, discriminatorio por identidad de género o que insulten a las personas por su nacionalidad, sexo, religión, edad o cualquier tipo de discapacidad física o mental.
Artículo anteriorGrandes consejos para la vida
Artículo siguienteEnfrentamientos en la mezquita de Al-Aqsa de Jerusalén antes de la marcha de la bandera israelí
Pablo Nankin, MD
Born on September 4, 1944 and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. Private Practice begun in Vascular Surgery in 1972. In 1994, as of March 1, 2004 I retired from my practice. My office location remains at: 1125 South Beverly Drive, Suite 611, Los Angeles, CA 90035. September 20-23, 2000 and September 17-18, 1998: Private tutorial sessions on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours in Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris. Emphasis being on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous/femoral junction and on the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. September 16,1998: Training in Phlebectomy at the Clinique Mursat in Paris, France under the tutelage of Doctor Jean-Francois Uhl, Associate Professor of Surgery at Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris in Paris, France, November 7-9, 1997: Attended the 11th Annual Congress of the North American Society of Phlebology in Palm Springs, California. November 10-11, 1996; January 14,15, 1997; February 19,1997; April 1-2, 1997: Preceptorship dedicated to the treatment of veins with John J. Bergan, M.D., Professor of Surgery Loma Linda University Medical Center in La Jolla, California. September 22, 24-26,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy with Doctor Frederic Vin, Chief of the Department of Angiology at Hospital Notre Dame de Bon Secours Paris, France as well as at his private offices in Paris, France. Emphasis on the long saphenous veins at the saphenous / femoral junction and the short saphenous vein at the popliteal/saphenous junction. February 20,1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with Helaine S. Fronek, M.D. Instructor in Medicine, University of California, San Diego and Director, Varicose Vein Clinic. March 4 & 28, April 4 & 14, 1997: Personal tutorial on Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein problems with David Duffy, M.D., Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine (Dermatology) in Torrance, CA September 23,1997: Notre Dame de Bon Secours Hospital, Paris, France: Insertion of “V” clip into the saphenous/femoral junction for valvular insufficiency with Doctor Jean-Francois Van Cleef. Television Appearances: January 21, 1999: Channel 52 KVEA, Telemundo Topic: Sclerotherapy and Varicose Vein Surgery January 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins July 1985: Channel 34 KMEX, Univision Topic: Varicose Veins

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor