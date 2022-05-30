Letters to the editor

By Pablo Nankin, MD

Year after year, CNN has remained an Israel basher. The ratings of CNN continue to drop, while the ratings of veridic news media continue to increase. Does this not tell you that perhaps many viewers really want to hear “honest” news. Whatever is broadcast by them about Israel as related to the “Palestinians” is a lie and explains why the horrendously opinionated Amanpour was the interviewer with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. Below, you can listen to that interview.

If interested, you can read about this man’s “Reforms Proposal” at the AHLC’s (a UN body) biannual session last week in Brussels. His 40 page plan “outlines reforms in various areas, but does not include a plan to reduce anti-Israel incitement.” Isn’t that odd?

How does Amanpour not include in her questions or comments the following?

What does this man mean that they want a state….where and their thoughts?

What about Gaza rocket attacks toward Israel?

What about the killing of Israelis for years?

They could have had an election for years, their own leader stopped them

Who in their right mind would accuse the best and most careful army in the world (IDF) of killing a journalist? In addition, they used the same rhetoric spoken by terrorist Palestinians who we know are willing to deceive as seen in their news videos,by having a kid make believe that he was innocently killed.

What does CNN think it means to the viewers when they make a claim, but do not ask for real proof?

If it, in fact, was caused by an Israeli, the shooting of this journalist certainly was not intentional. Sadly, perils of war exist when one works in a compound (Jenin) full of terrorists. However, without the bullet, there is no credible evidence. The question remains of why the terrorists or PLO don’t just send the bullet for examination? The answer is simple….it would not be in their favor.

CNN should know this as the Fatah and PLO have lied time and again. In fact, remember they pay people who murder israelis. Is that not abhorrent?

I would like to hear CNN’s petulant voices when the truth is known.

On a side note, Mr. Wolfe Blitzer, does any of this bother you?

https://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2022/05/24/amanpour-shtayyeh-palestinian-authority-prime-minister.cnn

