Letters by Pablo Nankin, MD

How appropriate that the university’s newspaper is named the “Harvard Crimson” with the intention of some of their editors to spread disinformation, lies, and blatant antisemitism! They should crimson from embarrassment and shame.

Are these people the future of our country? They can not even determine who or what the problem is in Israel.

There is one state named Israel by which the Jews everywhere have been blessed with its’ creation. Unfortunately, in 1948 (War of Independence) Israel was unable to obtain Judea, Samaria & Jerusalem which was part of that which had been promised to them in 1920 ( see San Remo agreement establishing Israel as the historic homeland of the Jews). However, the Jews still rejoiced.

In 1967, they won a war against 5 countries and recovered the entire land promised to them, of course, you do know all of this. Correct?

Now you are giving up your high moral standards by associating with BDS, whose founder’s (Barghouti) brother is in prison for killing children and adults in his attempt to destroy Israel. Is this what you admire? BDS’s agenda is to push the Jews to the Mediterranean Sea so they can be drowned.

Do you remember President Clinton’s meeting with Arafat in Camp David at which this mad-man terrorist accepted peace with Israel? It didn’t last long as Arafat pulled out of the deal. It just lasted until Arafat made $1B dollars and allowed his widow to keep half of it.

In May of last year, similar to the past, BDS’ friends in Hamas decided to fire rockets at Israel. Luckily, Israel has a great anti-missile system which saved many Israelis as it has done recently again.

In essence, many Harvard Crimson editors have taken a turn to propagate antisemitism in order to enable criminals to continue on the rampage away from making peace.

Have you ever thought of why the “Palestinian” Arabs have not made peace while Egypt, Jordan, Turkey,

Morocco, Bahrain, UAE, & several African countries (more to come), to mention a few, have done so?

Make sure you Boycott all that Israel has given to you and the world, do not pick and choose.

Pablo Nankin, MD

Examples of crimson in a Sentence

Verb

he crimsoned the minute he realized the foolishness of what he’d said

If a person goes crimson, their face becomes red because they are angry or embarrassed.

adjective

deep purplish-red. sanguinary.

https://www.biblestudy.org/bible-study-by-topic/meaning-of-colors-in-the-bible/meaning-of-color-crimson.html

Special-needs IDF soldier to receive President’s Award on Independence Day | World Israel News

Special-needs IDF soldier to receive President’s Award on Independence D…

Shavi is the first among 750 soldiers with disabilities participating in Jewish National Fund–USA’s Special in U…

WATCH: Honoring the Brave Women Who Protect Israel | United with Israel

WATCH: Honoring the Brave Women Who Protect Israel | United with Israel

More than 500 female soldiers have been killed in combat operations in Israel over the past 50 years. Today, we …

https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2022/5/4/kahn-staff-ed-dissent-bds/?_kx=PDzTAVryJeWfTIU8LwvRCB9g3tVIWEIzNebl6hJ3Mlw%3D.MBueSY

https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2022/5/4/kahn-staff-ed-dissent-bds/?_kx=PDzTAVryJeWfTIU8LwvRCB9g3tVIWEIzNebl6hJ3Mlw%3D.MBueSY

https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2022/5/4/kahn-staff-ed-dissent-bds/?

Harvard Judenrat: The Harvard Crimson Calls for Boycott of Jews – Geller Report