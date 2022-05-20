Lag B׳Omer es una fiesta entre Pesaj y Shavuot. Ese día cesó una plaga que había golpeado a 24.000 de los estudiantes de Rabí Akiva debido a su odio infundado entre ellos. Tradicionalmente celebramos Lag-B’Omer de varias maneras: encender hogueras, casarse, disparar arco y flechas, cortarse el pelo y comer algarroba.

Lag B׳Omer is a holiday between Passover and Shavuos. On that day a plague ceased that had struck 24,000 of Rabbi Akiva’s students because of their baseless hatred for each other. We traditionally celebrate Lag-B’Omer in various ways: light bonfires, get married, shoot bow-and-arrows, get one’s hair cut, and eat carob.

‮ל״ג־בעומר איז אַ יום־טובֿ צווישן פּסח און שבֿועות. אין יענעם טאָג האָט זיך אָפּגעשטעלט די מגפֿה וואָס האָט געטראָפֿן 000,42 פֿון רבי עקיבֿאס תּלמידים צוליב שׂינאת־חינם איינער קעגן צווייטן. ל״ג־בעומר פֿרייט מען זיך טראַדיציאָנעל אויף פֿאַרשידענע אופֿנים: מע צינדט אָן שײַטערס, מע שטעלט חופּות, מע שיסט פֿײַל־און־בויגנס, מע שערט זיך די האָר, און מע עסט באָקסער.

baseless hatred: די שׂינאת־⁠חינם

[DI SÍNES-⁠KhÍNEM]

bonfire: דער שײַטער, ־ס

[DER ShÁYTER, -S]

bow and arrow: דער פֿײַל־און־בויגן, ־ס

[DER FAYL-UN-BÓYGN, -S]