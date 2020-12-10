Diario Judío México - A medida que nos acercamos a la primera noche de Janucá, el equipo de YAAANA quisiera tomarse un momento para desearle a usted y a su familia unas felices vacaciones: ¡un freylekhn khanike! Aquí en YAAANA, estamos marcando el comienzo del Festival de las Luces con la canción yiddish, como parte de un paquete para talleres de canciones, pero también como un evento independiente. Estamos ofreciendo la oportunidad de aprender y cantar canciones en yiddish de Janucá con la reconocida músico klezmer Elizabeth Schwartz. Elisheva Edelson también dirigirá un canto yiddish educativo e inspirador este domingo. ¡Sigue leyendo para más información! ¡Nuestro paquete de talleres de canciones yiddish también es un regalo perfecto de Janucá para compartir con sus seres queridos!

Todos los detalles sobre estas actualizaciones se pueden encontrar a continuación. ¡Como siempre, gracias por tu apoyo! Que las próximas ocho noches te llenen de calor.

¡Hay mucho más por explorar! Consulte el calendario de YAAANA para mantenerse actualizado sobre todos nuestros eventos, clases y círculos de lectura: https://yaaana.com/2020/11/13/events-calendar/

***

Learn Yiddish Through Song!

Let Yiddish songs warm up your soul this winter! Our Learn Yiddish Through Song Workshop Package includes 4 workshops, each by a different teacher, and a session of Yiddish yoga as a surprise add-on. You can sign up for the whole package or for individual workshops. Students with a valid student ID will get special discounts.This event is part of Not Your Usual Intensive Winter Yiddish Language and Culture Program.

Click this link for more info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-yiddish-through-song-tickets-127949888561?ref=ecount

The following two events are part of the Yiddish Song Workshop, but you can also purchase tickets to these events separately.

Chanukah Song Workshop with Elizabeth Schwartz

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/chanukah-songs-workshop…

Teacher: Elizabeth Schwartz

Date and Time: Friday, December 11th at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST, 7 p.m. in the U.K., 8 p.m. in most of Europe, 9 p.m. in Israel)

Description: Internationally renowned Yiddish performing and recording artist Elizabeth Schwartz will lead us through traditional and lesser-known Khanike Yiddish songs to mark the beginning of this joyous festival. Whether you are a seasoned Yiddishist, performer, listener (or all of the above), or love a good singalong, Schwartz’s workshops focus on pronunciation, vocabulary, and vocal tips to maximize your enjoyment. Lyric sheets in YIVO-standard English transliteration and translation are provided to registrants before the class. You do not need to know Yiddish to attend this event!

Bio: Elizabeth is a renowned klezmer vocalist, specializing in the Romanian tradition. She is also an award-winning filmmaker and author. From her many appearances with Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi and as a solo artist, Elizabeth Schwartz (vocals) has built a loyal following among fans, critics and collaborators.

Sing and Learn Yiddish With Bobe Ellie

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/…/sing-and-learn-yiddish…

Teacher: Elisheva Edelson

Date and Time: Sunday, December 13th at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST, 10 p.m. in the U.K., 11 p.m. in most of Europe, 12 p.m. in Israel)

Description: Songs are treasures. They lift our hearts up, they nurture our spirits but they teach us also. Songs keep language alive; songs bring alive the voices of the ones who composed them; songs teach us history and much more. In my class we will learn Yiddish through songs, we will use it in simple phrases, we will learn so many more things. Of course, we will also sing! Join me!

Bio: Elisheva Edelson was born in Monterrey, Mexico, (a town founded by converso Jews during the Spanish conquest of Mexico in 1520). She has been a Jewish Educator and performer of Jewish Folk and Popular Music since a very young age. Elisheva currently teaches Yiddish to a select group of seniors, Judaic Studies at Congregation Beth Am, and Hebrew at Torah High School of San Diego, and she also conducts the Ohr Shalom Choir.

We hope to see you at our classes and events!

If you want to save money on Paypal fees, Eventbrite, or Eventbee fees, send us a check! If you are interested in that payment option, please email [email protected]

Enjoy our educational and artistic offerings,

The YAAANA team